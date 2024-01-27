OnePlus 12 and 12R Make a Grand Entrance in India, Challenging Redmi Note 13’s Dominance

The highly anticipated launch of the OnePlus 12 and 12R in India has finally happened, offering a compelling alternative to the already available Redmi Note 13 series.

Key Highlights:

OnePlus 12 sports a Hasselblad-tuned triple camera system, a powerful 5,400mAh battery with 100W fast charging, and operates on Android 14 with OxygenOS 14.

OnePlus 12R features a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and a 5500mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging.

The OnePlus 12 is expected to be priced at Rs 69,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.

OnePlus 12: A Technological Marvel

The OnePlus 12 emerges as a flagship device with its impressive Hasselblad-tuned camera setup, including a 48MP wide-angle, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle, and a 64MP telephoto lens. The front features a 32MP camera for high-quality selfies and video calls. This smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, offering high performance and enhanced AI capabilities, and comes with up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB storage.

OnePlus 12R: Power Meets Style

The OnePlus 12R, a slightly more budget-friendly option, doesn’t skimp on features. It boasts a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset coupled with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. Camera-wise, it offers a 50MP main lens, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. The front camera is a 16MP unit, ensuring crisp selfies and clear video calls.

Comparing with Redmi Note 13 Series

While OnePlus brings these exciting new offerings to the market, the Redmi Note 13 series has already been available in India. The competition between these devices will likely revolve around camera performance, battery life, and overall user experience.

The OnePlus 12 and 12R bring cutting-edge technology and impressive specifications to the Indian market, providing stiff competition to the established Redmi Note 13 series. The combination of high-end cameras, powerful processors, and rapid charging capabilities makes these devices a strong choice for tech enthusiasts and everyday users alike.