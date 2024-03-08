Livpure Launches Allura Water Purifiers with Extended Warranty

Livpure has introduced its new Allura range of water purifiers, promising to revolutionize the Indian market by offering a comprehensive 30-month free maintenance package. This initiative is aimed at mitigating the challenges associated with the upkeep of water purification systems, which can cost households up to Rs. 5000 annually. The range, including Allura and Allura Premia models, is now available on major e-commerce platforms and select retail outlets.

Key Highlights:

Extended Warranty: Allura and Allura Premia come with an unprecedented 30-month free maintenance service.

Advanced Filtration: The purifiers feature up to 10 stages of water purification, including RO, UV, copper, and mineral filters.

Nationwide Availability: The range will be sold through Amazon, Flipkart, and select modern retail outlets, with plans to expand distribution.

Innovative Solutions: Livpure focuses on reducing maintenance costs and enhancing water quality, aligning with consumer needs for reliable and efficient water purification.

Livpure, a prominent home and living consumer product manufacturer in India, announced the launch of its Allura water purifier range on March 8, 2024. The Allura line distinguishes itself with an elegant design, state-of-the-art technology, and a notable 30 months of free maintenance service. Available in two models, Allura and Allura Premia are designed to offer optimal water purification with storage capacities of 7 liters, ensuring the availability of purified water at all times.

The Allura model features an 8-stage purification process, while the Allura Premia version boasts a 10-stage process that includes additional Alkaline and Ultrafiltration stages for enhanced water quality. This launch is expected to significantly impact Livpure’s sales as the company plans to make the range accessible nationwide.

Rakesh Kaul, Managing Director of Livpure, emphasized the company’s dedication to innovation and consumer satisfaction, stating, “We are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation to enhance people’s lives, making them easier, healthier, and more enjoyable with our products. With Allura, we have combined top-notch aesthetics, cutting-edge technology, and unparalleled convenience to deliver water that is not only 100% pure but also comes with the added benefit of hassle-free 30 months of maintenance.”

In addition to addressing the high maintenance cost of water purifiers, Livpure is committed to making clean drinking water more accessible and affordable. The company offers a range of solutions, including Water as a Service, which allows consumers to access pure drinking water through IoT-enabled water purifiers installed at their homes for a minimal monthly fee.