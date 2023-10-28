Lotus Electronics Hosts ‘Sony Days’ with In-Store Discounts from October 27-29

Lotus Electronics, a prominent electronics retail chain in Central India, is hosting a three-day event, “Sony Days at Lotus”. This event allows consumers to avail of exclusive in-store deals, upgrade offers, and gifts on Sony products.

Key Highlights:

The event takes place from 27th to 29th October at all Lotus Electronics stores.

A range of Sony products, including Televisions, Play Stations, Cameras, and Audio systems, will be showcased.

Discounts of up to 30%, cashback up to Rs.25,000, and additional offers on Sony products are available.

Sony PlayStation 5 Disc Edition Double Dual Sense Bundle is available at an effective price of Rs.48490/-.

Exclusive discount on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 at Rs.4,999/-.

During the Sony Days event, Lotus Electronics will present a variety of Sony’s product range, including Televisions, Play Stations, Cameras, and Audio systems. Sony, a global brand, is recognized for its products in TVs, home entertainment, cameras, and headphones.

Special deals are being offered on selected Sony products. Notable deals include up to 30% discount, instant cashback offers of up to Rs.25,000, and one EMI off. For those eyeing the Sony Bravia Series Television, there’s a chance to save up to Rs.64990/- with the Sound Bar combo offer. The Sony PlayStation 5 Disc Edition Double Dual Sense Bundle comes with a discount of Rs.10,500/-, resulting in an effective price of Rs.48490/-. Furthermore, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is available at a special price of Rs.4,999/-.

Mr. Gaurav Pahwa, Director at Lotus Electronics, shared his thoughts on the event, stating, “Sony Days at Lotus Electronics represents our dedication to offering the most recent technology to our customers. We encourage everyone to come and explore the wide range of Sony products during this special event.”

Those interested shouldn’t miss out on “Sony Days at Lotus Electronics”. To avail these offers and experience Sony’s diverse product lineup, simply visit any Lotus Electronics store during the event period.