Make Memorial Day Special with the OnePlus Open Trade-In Deal

Upgrade to the OnePlus Open this Memorial Day with amazing trade-in deals and discounts, making it the perfect time to switch to this advanced foldable phone.

As Memorial Day approaches, tech enthusiasts have a golden opportunity to upgrade their gadgets through an attractive trade-in deal on the OnePlus Open. This offer allows customers to trade in their old devices and receive significant discounts on the OnePlus Open, making it an ideal time to switch to this advanced foldable phone.

OnePlus Open: A Foldable Marvel

The OnePlus Open, priced at $1,699, boasts cutting-edge features, including a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. The device features a 7.82-inch AMOLED main display with a 1-120Hz refresh rate and a 6.31-inch cover screen. Its camera setup includes a 48MP main sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide camera, and a 64MP telephoto lens, making it a powerhouse for photography enthusiasts​​.

Trade-In Offers

OnePlus is offering impressive trade-in deals to make this high-end device more accessible. Customers can get a minimum of $200 for any smartphone, regardless of its condition. For specific models, the trade-in value is much higher. For example, trading in an iPhone 14 Pro Max can fetch up to $1,320, significantly reducing the cost of the OnePlus Open​.

How to Avail the Trade-In Deal

To take advantage of this offer, customers need to visit OnePlus.com. The process involves entering the IMEI number of the device you wish to trade in. OnePlus provides an estimated trade-in value, which is confirmed upon assessment. Once accepted, the discount is applied to your purchase of the OnePlus Open​.

Memorial Day Special Offers

In addition to the trade-in deals, Memorial Day sales are also in effect, offering further discounts. Best Buy, for instance, provides an instant $300 off on the OnePlus Open, although this requires immediate activation with a carrier​​. Combining these deals can make the OnePlus Open one of the most affordable high-end foldable phones available this holiday.

Memorial Day presents a fantastic opportunity to upgrade to the OnePlus Open at a fraction of the cost through generous trade-in deals and additional discounts. This makes it an excellent time for tech enthusiasts to enjoy the latest in smartphone technology while honoring the spirit of the holiday.