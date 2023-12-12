Massive Discounts on Noise Tech at Myntra’s Year-End Sale

Noise, a prominent player in the Indian connected lifestyle and smartwatch market, is set to enhance the shopping experience for technology enthusiasts with its participation in Myntra’s End of Reason Sale (EORS), scheduled from 08 to 16 December 2023. During this event, customers will have the opportunity to purchase advanced Noise smartwatches and audio products at significant discounts, with up to 80 percent off on smartwatches and 75 percent off on hearables.

Key Highlights:

Noise offers up to 75% off on hearables and 80% on smartwatches during Myntra’s End of Reason Sale.

The sale runs from 08 to 16 December 2023.

Featured products include Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz, Noise ColorFit Thrive, and various Noise Buds models.

Special discounts on a curated selection of flagship Noise products.

The sale features exclusive discounts on a range of Noise’s flagship products, including smartwatches like Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz and Noise ColorFit Thrive, as well as various models of Noise Buds. This diverse selection aims to cater to different customer needs and preferences. The event highlights Noise’s focus on customer satisfaction and its efforts to make technology more accessible.

Offers on Products:

Smartwatches:

Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz: MRP INR 4,999, Deal Price INR 999

Noise ColorFit Icon 2: MRP INR 5,999, Deal Price INR 1,199

Noise ColorFit Thrive: MRP INR 5,999, Deal Price INR 1,099

Audio:

Noise Buds Aero: MRP INR 2,999, Deal Price INR 799

Various other Noise Buds models with significant discounts.