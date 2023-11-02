Max Life’s WhatsApp Chatbot ‘Mili’ Offers Enhanced Customer Service

Max Life Insurance Company Ltd. has upgraded its customer service operations by enhancing the features of its WhatsApp chatbot, named ‘Mili’. Designed to provide instant service, ‘Mili’ includes multilingual support and allows customers to access policy information, connect with agents, and receive premium receipts directly through WhatsApp. This service expansion comes as part of Max Life’s commitment to leveraging technology to improve customer experience.

Key Highlights:

Max Life’s WhatsApp chatbot, ‘Mili’, now offers enhanced self-service capabilities.

Multilingual support is available in English, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Bengali, Telugu, and Tamil.

Customers can directly interact with Max Life customer support on WhatsApp.

The chatbot offers 24/7 services, including immediate access to policy details and premium receipts.

Direct agent connections via WhatsApp are available on weekdays from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm.

Max Life has increased its cloud footprint, leading to a more robust and scalable application portfolio.

Manu Lavanya, Director & Chief Operations Officer at Max Life, emphasized the role of technology in improving customer experiences. “The Max Life ‘Mili’ chatbot, with its vernacular capabilities, live chat support, and seamless native industry-first UPI Payments, represents a significant step in that direction. By embracing innovation and making our services accessible to all, we aim to demystify insurance, making it convenient, secure, and ultimately, empowering,” he said.

The revamped chatbot will not redirect customers to external websites or emails, keeping all interactions within the WhatsApp platform. Policy details will be readily available, and instant premium receipts will be provided, with the company planning to introduce premium payments through the chatbot in the future. With end-to-end encryption, Max Life assures the security of customer information.

For further details, customers can visit: Max Life WhatsApp Service.