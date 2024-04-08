Mivi Invests Rs. 200 Crore in New Hyderabad Facility for Audio Products

Mivi invests Rs. 200 Crore in a new Hyderabad facility for audio product manufacturing, emphasizing 'Make in India' and sustainability.

Homegrown audio electronics manufacturer Mivi (Avishkaran Industries) has laid the foundation for a new factory in Hyderabad, Telangana. The facility will integrate research and development (R&D) and manufacturing under one roof. Mivi is investing Rs. 200 Crore in the project, which is expected to create 2,000 new jobs.

Key Highlights:

Hyderabad factory to combine R&D and manufacturing

Rs. 200 Crore investment by Mivi

Facility will create 2,000 jobs

Capacity to produce 100,000 audio products daily

Mivi aims to be a manufacturing partner for international brands

The event was attended by Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of the Industries & Commerce and IT Departments of the Telangana government, and Dr. E Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, IFS Vice Chairman & Managing Director, TSIIC.

Focus on Sustainability and ‘Make in India’

The new facility will feature cutting-edge technologies and be designed for environmental sustainability. It will produce a wide range of audio products including earphones, soundbars, speakers, gaming accessories, and other merchandise. This expansion will double the company’s production capacity.

Midhula Devabhaktuni, Co-founder and CMO of Mivi, said, “This factory isn’t just bricks and mortar; it’s a symbol of innovation and progress. Alongside producing exceptional products, it will generate opportunities and a positive impact nationwide. Notably, it will house component manufacturing for wearables, presently non-existent in India. This is a proud milestone for MIVI and India, showcasing our nation’s burgeoning manufacturing capabilities and reducing reliance on foreign imports in the audio electronics domain. We are honored to be at the forefront of this ‘Make in India’ revolution, contributing to the country’s self-reliance and economic progress.”