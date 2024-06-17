Moto Edge 50 Pro Sees Price Drop on Flipkart, Now Under ₹28,000

Flipkart is currently offering the Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G smartphone at a significant discount, bringing its price below ₹28,000. This limited-time offer provides a chance for consumers to acquire a feature-rich device at a more budget-friendly price point.

Key Specifications and Features:

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (top-tier performance)

Display: 6.7-inch OLED with 144Hz refresh rate (smooth visuals)

Camera: 50MP main, 13MP ultrawide, depth sensor, 60MP front (versatile photography)

Battery: 4800mAh with 68W fast charging (all-day power)

4800mAh with 68W fast charging (all-day power) Other: 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, stereo speakers, in-display fingerprint sensor

The Flipkart Deal:

The Moto Edge 50 Pro, originally priced at ₹36,999, is now available on Flipkart for ₹29,999. Additional bank offers and exchange deals can further reduce the price, potentially bringing it under ₹28,000 for some buyers.

Who Should Consider This Deal:

The Moto Edge 50 Pro appeals to a wide range of users:

Gamers: The powerful processor and high refresh rate display deliver a smooth gaming experience.

Photography Enthusiasts: The versatile camera system is suitable for various scenarios.

Power Users: The large battery with fast charging ensures the phone keeps up with demanding usage.

The large battery with fast charging ensures the phone keeps up with demanding usage. Anyone Seeking Value: The discounted price makes the Edge 50 Pro an attractive option for those wanting flagship-level features without the flagship price tag.

Important Considerations:

While the deal is enticing, potential buyers should consider:

Competition: Other smartphones in this price range might offer similar or even better specifications.

Other smartphones in this price range might offer similar or even better specifications. Software Updates: Motorola’s track record with timely software updates could be a factor for some.

The Flipkart deal on the Moto Edge 50 Pro represents a noteworthy opportunity to get a high-performing phone at a more accessible price. Consumers interested in a device with a fast processor, smooth display, versatile camera, and long-lasting battery should strongly consider this offer. However, thorough research and comparison with other options in the market are recommended before making a final decision.