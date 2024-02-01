Moto G24 Power Launched in India: A Budget Powerhouse with MediaTek Helio G85 and 6,000mAh Battery

Motorola has officially launched the Moto G24 Power in India, marking a significant addition to the budget smartphone market. The device is notable for its impressive specifications, including a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and a massive 6,000mAh battery, all at a starting price that’s bound to attract attention.

Key Highlights:

Powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC.

Equipped with a large 6,000mAh battery supporting 33W fast charging.

Features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Runs on Android 14 with Motorola’s My UX skin on top.

Offers a dual-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor.

The Moto G24 Power emerges as a compelling option for users seeking a budget-friendly smartphone without compromising on performance and battery life. Its MediaTek Helio G85 processor, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, ensures smooth operation and ample space for apps and media​​​​.

Specifications Overview

The smartphone boasts a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, ensuring fluid visuals for gaming and scrolling. The device’s camera setup includes a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP macro sensor on the back, plus a 16MP selfie camera, catering to photography enthusiasts looking for budget options​​.

Connectivity options are comprehensive, featuring dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, and a USB Type-C port, among others. The phone also includes modern conveniences like a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, face unlock support, and an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance​​.

Pricing and Availability

The Moto G24 Power is priced competitively, starting at ₹8,999 in India. This price point, combined with the specifications on offer, positions the Moto G24 Power as a strong contender in the budget smartphone segment​​.

Connectivity and Additional Features

The inclusion of features such as dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, and a USB Type-C port ensures that the Moto G24 Power is well-equipped for connectivity needs. The side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock provide secure and convenient ways to access the device, while stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support enhance the multimedia experience.

Price-to-Value Ratio and Market Position

At a starting price of ₹8,999, the Moto G24 Power presents a competitive option for budget-conscious consumers. Its combination of a robust processor, large battery, and comprehensive feature set places it as a strong contender against other smartphones in the budget segment, such as those from Xiaomi, Realme, and Samsung.

Camera Capabilities

The camera setup, featuring a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP macro lens, is designed to deliver respectable photography performance in its price segment. The 16MP front-facing camera aims to offer clear and detailed selfies, enhancing the overall camera experience for users.

Performance and Battery Life

The MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM, positions the Moto G24 Power as a capable performer for everyday tasks and light gaming. The 6,000mAh battery is a highlight, promising more than a day’s worth of usage on a single charge, and the 33W fast charging support is a welcome feature that ensures minimal downtime when the battery does run low.

The Moto G24 Power stands out in the budget smartphone market with its robust MediaTek Helio G85 processor, long-lasting 6,000mAh battery, and the promise of Motorola’s quality and support. It offers a compelling mix of features and affordability, making it an attractive choice for consumers looking for a reliable and efficient smartphone experience without breaking the bank.