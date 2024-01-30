Motorola Unveils Moto G24 Power: Helio G85, 6000mAh Battery, and More

Motorola has officially introduced the Moto G24 Power, a new addition to its popular G-series lineup. This device aims to offer robust features at an affordable price point, making it a potentially attractive option for budget-conscious consumers.

Key Highlights:

Massive 6,000mAh battery promising multi-day usage.

MediaTek Helio G85 processor for reliable performance.

6.56-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Dual rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor.

16MP front-facing camera for enhanced selfie experience.

Android 14 OS with guaranteed updates.

Water-repellent design and expandable storage up to 1TB.

In-Depth Specifications and Features

Design and Display

The Moto G24 Power features a water-repellent design, measuring 163.49 x 74.53 x 8.99mm and weighing 197 grams. It comes in two colors: Glacier Blue and Ink Blue. The device boasts a 6.66-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Performance

Under the hood, the Moto G24 Power is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor, coupled with either 4GB or 8GB of RAM. It offers 128GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

Camera Capabilities

The device is equipped with a dual-camera system on the rear, featuring a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP macro lens. The front camera is a 16MP shooter, promising improved selfies and video calls.

Battery and Charging

One of the main highlights of the Moto G24 Power is its 6,000mAh battery, supported by 30W fast charging. This combination is expected to provide extended battery life, a crucial feature for many users.

Connectivity and Additional Features

The Moto G24 Power supports dual SIMs, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, and has a USB Type-C port. It also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Pricing and Availability

The Moto G24 Power is priced at INR 8,999 for the 4GB/128GB model and INR 9,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant. It will be available for purchase in India from February 7th, 2024.

Conclusion

The Motorola Moto G24 Power emerges as a strong contender in the budget smartphone segment, offering a substantial battery, decent performance, and a range of user-friendly features. Its emphasis on extended battery life and enhanced camera capabilities positions it as an attractive option for users seeking a balance between functionality and affordability.