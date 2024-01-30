Oraimo FreePods Lite Review – Looks beautiful, works beautifully!

Exploring the Oraimo FreePods Lite, I’ve come to appreciate their value, especially with a price tag of just ₹799. These earbuds from Oraimo emerge as a highly economical choice for those seeking an affordable wireless earbud option.

Design Insights

Echoes of a Premium Design The FreePods Lite mirrors the design of its higher-end counterpart, the FreePods Pro. Featuring a lightweight, stem-style structure, each earbud is just 9 grams.

The distinctive feature of the FreePods Lite is its translucent casing, allowing a glimpse inside the earbuds, creating an appealing visual effect. This translucent theme extends to the charging case, adding to its visual appeal.

Oraimo FreePods Lite Sound Quality

The sound performance of the FreePods Lite is surprisingly good, considering its budget-friendly price. The bass might be lighter compared to more expensive models, but the earbuds deliver crisp mid and high tones. The Oraimo Sound app, available for both Apple and Android devices, offers an equalizer to customize your listening experience.

Oraimo FreePods Lite Battery Performance

Oraimo boasts of a 40-hour battery life for the FreePods Lite, and my experience confirms this claim. Each earbud, powered by a 40mAh battery, coupled with the charging case’s 500mAh battery, offers around seven hours of playback, with the case providing an additional 33 hours. The quick charging feature is a bonus, offering 120 minutes of playback with just 10 minutes of charging.

Oraimo FreePods Lite Connectivity Features

The FreePods Lite stands out with its use of Bluetooth 5.3, ensuring a strong, stable connection up to 11 meters. Compatible with both SBC and AAC codecs, it works seamlessly with various devices.

Oraimo FreePods Lite Comfort and Control

The earbuds might benefit from better fitting tips, though Oraimo includes different sizes in the package. The touch controls are effective, albeit with a slight delay, which is a minor concern given the earbuds’ price range.

Oraimo FreePods Lite Call Quality

The FreePods Lite performs exceptionally well for calls. The dual environmental noise-cancelling microphones effectively filter out background noise, ensuring clarity during calls, whether on WhatsApp, regular phone calls, or Zoom meetings.

The Oraimo FreePods Lite TWS are a budget-friendly pair of wireless earbuds that offer a lot of features for the price. Here’s a breakdown of their pros and cons to help you decide if they’re right for you:

Pros:

Affordable price: These are some of the most affordable TWS earbuds on the market, making them a great option for budget-conscious buyers.

Good sound quality: The FreePods Lite offer balanced sound with decent bass and clear vocals. While they won’t blow audiophiles away, they’re great for everyday listening.

Long battery life: You can get up to 3.5 hours of playtime on a single charge, and the charging case provides an additional 10.5 hours, for a total of 14 hours.

Comfortable fit: The earbuds have a lightweight and ergonomic design that fits snugly in most ears. They also come with multiple ear tip sizes for a customized fit.

IPX4 water resistance: The FreePods Lite are sweatproof and water-resistant, so you can wear them for workouts or in light rain.

Touch controls: You can control playback, volume, and calls with intuitive touch controls on the earbuds.

Game mode: This mode reduces audio latency, making the earbuds ideal for gaming.

App control: The Oraimo Sound app allows you to customize the EQ, update firmware, and track battery life.

Cons:

No active noise cancellation (ANC): This is a common feature missing from budget earbuds, but it can be a dealbreaker for some users.

Lacks premium features: You won’t find features like wireless charging or multipoint connection on the FreePods Lite.

Touch controls can be finicky: Some users have reported that the touch controls can be unresponsive or register accidental touches.

Sound quality may not satisfy audiophiles: While good for everyday listening, the FreePods Lite may not offer the detail and clarity of higher-end earbuds.

Limited brand recognition: Oraimo is a lesser-known brand compared to some of the bigger players in the TWS market.

Verdict: Is the Oraimo FreePods Lite Worth It?

As a more budget-conscious version of the FreePods Pro, the FreePods Lite lacks some advanced features but makes up for it with its latest Bluetooth technology, fast charging, compatibility with the Oraimo Sound app, and an attractive translucent design. It’s also IPX4 rated for water resistance. The sound quality is commendable, and with a battery life of 40 hours plus quick charging, these earbuds are ideal for extended use. Considering its affordability, the FreePods Lite is definitely worth considering.