Motorola Unveils Moto G34 5G: A New Benchmark in Affordable 5G Smartphones

Motorola has announced the launch of the Moto G34 5G, marking a significant addition to its G series. The new smartphone is set to redefine the affordable 5G segment with its advanced features and competitive pricing.

Key Highlights:

Moto G34 5G features the Snapdragon 695 5G processor and supports 13 5G bands.

It offers a vegan leather design and 3D acrylic glass finish, with Android™ 14.

Available in two variants: 4GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB, starting at ₹9,999.

It includes a 50MP camera system, Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and a 120Hz 6.5” display.

The phone comes with various software features like Moto Secure, Family Space, and Moto Unplugged.

Motorola has launched the Moto G34 5G in India, a new entrant in its G series lineup. The smartphone offers significant features in the affordable 5G segment, including a Snapdragon 695 5G octa-core processor, support for 13 5G bands, and VoNR support.

The Moto G34 5G showcases a unique design, available in ocean green vegan leather and Ice blue and charcoal black in 3D acrylic glass. It features a thin and lightweight design, an IP52 water-repellant rating, and a high-resolution 16 MP front camera.

In terms of performance, the device offers two RAM variants, 4GB and 8GB, both with 128GB storage. It supports enhanced 5G capabilities, including 4 carrier aggregation. The smartphone also excels in photography with a 50 MP main camera equipped with Quad Pixel technology and various advanced camera features.

The Moto G34 5G runs on Android 14, offering personalized features and enhanced security. Additional software includes Moto Secure 3.0, Family Space, and Moto Connect. The device promises a smooth user experience with a 6.5″ display featuring a 120 Hz refresh rate and stereo speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos®.

Powering the device is a 5000 mAh battery, complemented by a 20W TurboPower charger. Mr. T.M. Narasimhan, Managing Director, Mobile Business Group – India, expressed confidence in the Moto G34 5G setting new standards in the 5G segment.

The Moto G34 5G is available in three colors and will be on sale from 17th January 2024. A pre-order offer on Flipkart includes free device protection worth Rs. 2,800.

Launch Price:

4GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs. 10,999

8GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs. 11,999

Affordability offers include an additional Rs. 1,000 off on exchange.

For more details, visit the Flipkart product page and the Jio Motorola 5G offer page.