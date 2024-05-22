Realme GT 6T vs Moto Edge 50 Pro: Battle of the Budget Flagship Killers

Realme GT 6T vs Moto Edge 50 Pro: The smartphone market has welcomed Realme’s return to the GT series after a two-year hiatus with the launch of the Realme GT 6T. This device stands out as the first in India to feature the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC, a powerful chipset promising enhanced performance. The Realme GT 6T faces stiff competition from the Motorola Edge 50 Pro, another contender in the mid-range segment. In this comprehensive comparison, we delve into the specifics of each phone to assist you in making an informed decision.

Realme GT 6T vs Moto Edge 50 Pro: Design and Build

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro impresses with its elegant curved screen, a vegan leather back that adds a touch of luxury, and a subtle fragrance. Its aluminum frame not only enhances its aesthetics but also contributes to its lightweight and comfortable feel. The IP68 rating for water and dust resistance ensures durability in various environments.

The Realme GT 6T opts for a plastic body with a glossy finish, available in two attractive colors. Its curved screen, while not as pronounced as the Edge 50 Pro, still adds to its visual appeal. Slightly flat edges on the GT 6T aim to improve grip and minimize accidental touches.

Realme GT 6T vs Moto Edge 50 Pro: Display

Both smartphones boast impressive displays, each with its own strengths. The Motorola Edge 50 Pro’s 6.7-inch pOLED 3D curved display delivers vibrant colors, deep blacks, and support for HDR10+ content, ensuring an excellent viewing experience even in bright conditions. The 144Hz refresh rate ensures smooth scrolling and animations, though some accidental touches might occur due to the curved design.

The Realme GT 6T’s 6.78-inch 1.5k AMOLED display takes brightness to the next level with a peak of 6,000 nits, making it exceptionally readable under direct sunlight. Its LTPO panel dynamically adjusts the refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz to optimize power consumption without sacrificing smoothness. Dolby Vision support further enhances the visual experience on the GT 6T.

Realme GT 6T vs Moto Edge 50 Pro: Performance

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, a capable chipset that handles everyday tasks and gaming with ease. Users can expect smooth multitasking, quick app launches, and seamless gameplay on this device.

The Realme GT 6T sets itself apart with the all-new Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC. This chip delivers even faster load times, smoother multitasking, and the capability to handle graphics-intensive mobile games effortlessly. Gamers will appreciate the GT 6T’s ability to maintain high frame rates and smooth visuals during extended gaming sessions.

Realme GT 6T vs Moto Edge 50 Pro: Cameras

Both phones offer versatile camera systems. The Motorola Edge 50 Pro’s triple camera setup includes a 50MP OIS primary camera for capturing detailed shots, a 13MP ultrawide lens for wider perspectives, and a 10MP 3x telephoto lens for zooming in on distant subjects. Additionally, its 50MP front camera with autofocus ensures sharp and detailed selfies.

The Realme GT 6T’s dual-camera system features a 50MP main sensor that produces high-quality images with vibrant colors, though dynamic range might be slightly limited. Its 8MP ultra-wide lens adds versatility for capturing landscapes and group shots. While the 32MP front camera delivers good selfies, some over-processing might reduce detail in certain situations.

Realme GT 6T vs Moto Edge 50 Pro: Battery and Charging

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro houses a 4,500mAh battery that comfortably lasts a day with moderate usage. It supports 125W fast charging, which can replenish the battery from 0 to 100% in approximately 30 minutes. However, the base 8GB RAM variant comes with a slower 68W charger.

The Realme GT 6T boasts a larger 5,500mAh battery, offering a potential advantage in terms of longevity. Its 120W fast charging technology allows for quick top-ups, with a 20% to 100% charge taking around 30 minutes.

Realme GT 6T vs Moto Edge 50 Pro: Software

Both smartphones run on Android 14, but with different custom user interfaces (UI). The Motorola Edge 50 Pro features the Android 14-based Hello UI, known for its minimalist approach and minimal bloatware. This clean interface provides a smooth user experience with quick access to essential features and apps.

The Realme GT 6T runs on Realme UI 5.0, also based on Android 14. While it includes some pre-installed apps, users have the option to uninstall those they don’t need, tailoring the experience to their preferences.

Realme GT 6T vs Moto Edge 50 Pro: Pricing and Configurations

Realme and Motorola offer various configurations to cater to diverse user preferences and budgets:

The Realme GT 6T starts at Rs 30,999, with the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant priced at Rs 32,999, and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant at Rs 35,999.

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro starts at Rs 30,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, Rs 35,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, and Rs 39,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant.

Verdict: Choosing the Right Fit

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro and Realme GT 6T are both compelling options in the mid-range smartphone market, each with its strengths and weaknesses. The Motorola Edge 50 Pro excels in display speed, camera performance, and a clean UI, making it a great choice for those prioritizing these aspects.

On the other hand, the Realme GT 6T shines with its exceptional display quality, powerful performance, and superior battery life and charging speed. If these factors are more important to you, the GT 6T might be the better choice.

Ultimately, the best smartphone for you depends on your individual needs and priorities. Consider the features that matter most to you, whether it’s camera capabilities, performance, battery life, or software experience, and choose the phone that best aligns with your preferences.