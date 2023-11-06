Croma’s “Festival of Dreams” Offers Diwali Shopping Incentives

As the Diwali season approaches, Croma, a Tata Enterprise, launches its ‘Festival of Dreams’ campaign, offering promotional deals across a variety of electronics including Smart TVs, laptops, washing machines, ACs, refrigerators, and smartphones. The campaign, which is active until November 15, 2023, features cashback offers, exchange benefits, and EMI options, both in stores and online through Croma.com and Tata Neu, adhering to terms and conditions.

‘Festival of Dreams’ active until November 15, 2023

Up to 15% cashback and exchange benefits up to INR 20,000 available

Easy EMI options up to 24 months on select products

Special offers on Samsung TVs, laptops with MS Office, refrigerators, and washing machines

Attractive pricing on 5G phones and smartwatches, with additional discounts on select purchases

Exclusive deals on Croma’s own label products and various bank offers

The ‘Festival of Dreams’ features various consumer electronics such as 4K LED TVs with EMI options starting at Rs 2990 per month, including a 55″ Samsung Lifestyle Frame TV at the same monthly installment with a free bezel gift.

For computing needs, Intel Core i3 Laptops featuring MS Office are available from Rs 30,900, with the possibility to split payments over 24 months of EMI.

Kitchen upgrades are made more accessible with refrigerators starting at Rs. 22,990 and an 8 kg 5 Star Inverter Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine available with EMIs from Rs 1799 per month.

Smartwatch models are on offer starting from Rs 999, while 5G smartphones begin at Rs 13499, with select phones coming with the option to purchase a Bluetooth Calling watch for Rs 49.

Apple enthusiasts can find the MacBook Air starting at Rs 49500 and the MacBook available at a monthly EMI of Rs 2299.

For audio improvements, soundbars are available with EMI starting from Rs 999, and select soundbars come with an exclusive 10% discount when purchased with a TV.

Air purifiers are also part of the deal, with various models suited to different space requirements.

Croma’s own brand products are presented with attractive pricing, with additional discounts and gifts on offer through bank offers and in-store promotions.

The ‘Festival of Dreams’ by Croma aims to provide customers with competitive pricing and a wide selection of electronics to choose from for their Diwali celebrations. Customers can visit Croma stores or the website to take advantage of these seasonal offers.