Nikon India and WWF-India Launch Wildlife Photography Contest

Nikon India Private Ltd., in collaboration with the Worldwide Fund for Nature-India (WWF-India), has announced the initiation of its first ‘Wonders of the Wild’ photography and videography contest. The competition is open to wildlife photographers and videographers across India, with the objective of celebrating and recognizing the talent in capturing the essence of India’s flora and fauna. The contest, lasting one and a half months, will conclude on March 3, 2024.

Key Highlights:

The contest aims to highlight the skills of wildlife photographers and videographers in India.

Open for entries until March 3, 2024, to participants across India, regardless of age or gender.

Top entries to be judged by a panel of renowned wildlife videographers and photographers, including Shaaz Jung, Latika Nath, and Kallol Mukherjee.

Winners can receive prizes worth INR 8 lakhs, including Nikon Z 8, NIKKOR Z 400mm f/4.5 VR S lens, and NIKKOR Z 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 VR lens.

Submissions can be made through the Nikon India website or Instagram, with specific requirements for each entry.

Nikon India Private Ltd. has partnered with WWF-India for the ‘Wonders of the Wild’ contest to encourage participants to explore and document wildlife through photography and videography. The contest seeks entries that can capture the vibrant wildlife of India, aiming to inspire conservation efforts and share the beauty of nature with a wider audience.

Mr. Sajjan Kumar, Managing Director of Nikon India, emphasized the opportunity for photographers and videographers to showcase their work on a global platform, leveraging Nikon’s range of lenses and mirrorless cameras. He highlighted the contest’s role in promoting wildlife conservation.

Ms. Kaveri Jain, Director Marketing and Communications at WWF-India, praised the contest for its role in raising awareness about biodiversity and its conservation. She expressed enthusiasm for the partnership and the potential to inspire through the art of capturing wildlife.

The contest’s jury includes Shaaz Jung, known for his work with National Geographic; Latika Nath, referred to as the ‘Tiger Princess of India’; and Kallol Mukherjee, an award-winning wildlife photographer. This panel will evaluate submissions based on creativity, storytelling, and the ability to capture the essence of Indian wildlife.

Participants can submit their entries via the Nikon India website or Instagram, adhering to specific guidelines, including the use of Nikon camera and lens, and a 100-word caption for each entry. The contest offers a platform for emerging talent in wildlife photography and videography to gain recognition and inspire conservation efforts through their visuals.