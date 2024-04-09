Noise Introduces NoiseFit Active 2 Smartwatch with Enhanced Features

Noise, a prominent name in India’s smartwatch market, today unveiled the NoiseFit Active 2, a new addition to its round-dial smartwatch lineup. With a focus on combining style with functionality, the NoiseFit Active 2 comes with a 1.46-inch AMOLED display and multiple strap options, offering users a customizable experience. Priced at INR 3,499, the smartwatch is available in six colors and can be purchased on Flipkart and gonoise.com.

The NoiseFit Active 2 features a 1.46-inch AMOLED display with a 466*466 resolution.

It offers 100+ sports modes and 150+ watch faces for personalization.

The smartwatch is equipped with Noise Health Suite™ for monitoring vital health metrics.

NoiseFit Active 2 supports Bluetooth 5.3 with Tru Sync™ for enhanced calling.

It boasts an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance and up to 10 days of battery life.

This smartwatch integrates advanced technology with user-centric design, featuring a high-resolution display that ensures vivid visuals. Its metal build, complemented by a functional crown, facilitates smooth navigation and access to a wide range of features. With over 100 sports modes and 150+ watch faces, users can customize their watch to fit their personal style and needs.

NoiseFit Active 2 is not just about style; it’s a versatile device equipped with the latest Bluetooth 5.3 technology for a reliable connection. The Tru Sync™ feature enhances the Bluetooth calling experience, making communication seamless. For health enthusiasts, the Noise Health Suite™ provides comprehensive monitoring of heart rate, SpO2, sleep patterns, and stress levels. Additionally, its Productivity Suite™ helps manage daily tasks efficiently.

Key Specifications

Display: 1.46-inch AMOLED

1.46-inch AMOLED Water Resistance: IP68

IP68 Battery Life: Up to 10 days

Up to 10 days Features: Enhanced User Interface, Multiple Strap Colors, High Brightness, Functional Crown

The NoiseFit Active 2 stands out in the crowded smartwatch market by offering a blend of luxury, performance, and versatility. It’s designed for those who demand both style and substance from their wearable technology.