India’s Shift to Smartphones Accelerates, Study Reveals

Discover how India's feature phone users are shifting to affordable smartphones, with itel leading the charge in brand loyalty and user satisfaction.

A recent study by CyberMedia Research (CMR) has highlighted a significant trend in the Indian mobile phone market, where a considerable number of feature phone users are showing interest in transitioning to smartphones, driven by the availability of affordable 4G and 5G devices. This shift is largely attributed to the desire for longer battery life, ease of use, and affordability, along with the need for advanced features and internet connectivity.

Key Highlights:

Three-quarters of feature phone users are considering switching to smartphones within the INR 6,000 to INR 8,000 price range.

Feature phones are valued for their long battery life (78%), simplicity (74%), and affordability (57%).

itel emerges as the preferred brand, with high conversion rates from awareness to trial (61%) and trial to current usage (86%).

Users seek smartphones for better camera quality, advanced apps, and internet access, indicating a potential upgrade to 5G models.

itel leads in brand loyalty and satisfaction among users, demonstrating a strong market position.

Consumer Preferences and Digital Transition

The study, surveying over 2,000 mobile phone users across major Indian cities, reveals a clear preference for feature phones due to their long battery life, ease of use, and cost-effectiveness. However, limitations such as poor camera quality, lack of advanced applications, and limited internet connectivity are driving users towards more sophisticated smartphone models, including those capable of 5G connectivity.

itel’s Market Impact

itel has been identified as a leading brand in the transition from feature phones to smartphones, marked by its high conversion rates and brand loyalty among users. The brand’s success is attributed to its focus on user-friendly design and features that cater to the needs of consumers in India, particularly those in remote areas.

Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of Transsion India, emphasized itel’s commitment to connecting individuals and facilitating their socio-economic development through technology. The brand’s focus on research and development has allowed it to meet the evolving needs of its users effectively.

Towards a More Connected India

Prabhu Ram, Head of the Industry Intelligence Group at CMR, noted the increasing consumer demand for feature phones that offer a premium experience, including digital payment options. This demand is steering the market towards affordable 4G and 5G smartphones, with itel positioned to benefit significantly from this trend.