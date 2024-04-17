Veranda Learning and Pearson Team Up to Boost Higher Education in India

Discover the strategic partnership between Veranda Learning and Pearson to enhance higher education and test preparation in India.

Veranda Learning Solutions, a publicly listed education enterprise, has announced a strategic partnership with Pearson, a global leader in learning. This alliance aims to enhance the delivery of educational resources and test preparation materials in India, initially focusing on competitive exams and IT education. The collaboration will potentially expand to include a wider range of hybrid learning solutions for the higher education sector.

Key Highlights:

Focus on competitive exam preparation and IT education content.

Potential expansion into broader hybrid learning solutions.

Aim to meet international standards and cater to the specific needs of the Indian job market.

Promise of innovative and effective learning products tailored to Indian students.

Partnership Objectives Rajesh Pankaj, Chief Program Officer at Veranda Learning, shared his optimism about the partnership’s potential to innovate and create impactful educational solutions. Vinay Kumar Swamy, Country Head of Pearson India, echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the goal to enhance their educational offerings and establish new quality benchmarks in the industry.

Expanding Educational Reach The partnership is poised to leverage Pearson’s extensive global experience and Veranda’s deep understanding of the Indian educational landscape. Together, they plan to develop and introduce hybrid learning solutions that are accessible and tailored to the evolving needs of learners across India, addressing both skill development and professional upskilling.

Safe Harbour Statement The press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Readers and investors are cautioned to consider these factors carefully before making any investment decisions based on the statements made.