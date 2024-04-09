Google Pixel 9 Leaks Surface Within Google App

Get the first scoop on the Google Pixel 9 leak within the Google App. Learn about possible features and what this means for the future of Pixel phones.

Ahead of its expected late 2024 launch, the first signs of Google’s next-generation Pixel 9 smartphone have emerged. Tech enthusiasts digging into the latest beta version of the Google app (version 15.14.34.29) discovered code references directly mentioning the Pixel 9 device. These mentions were found in files likely related to the Google Assistant setup process for the new phones.

The discovery suggests that Google is actively developing the Pixel 9, offering an early glimpse into the future of its flagship smartphone line. While the specific details remain under wraps, the leaked references hint at potential new features and improvements Google may be preparing.

Previous leaks and rumors suggest the Pixel 9 could feature design refinements, upgraded camera capabilities, and possibly even a new Google-designed Tensor chip. Additionally, a JSON animation file was found alongside the device name, potentially indicating a revamped setup user interface for the Pixel 9.

The Pixel 9 leak aligns with Google’s typical release cadence for its flagship smartphones. Historically, Google has unveiled new Pixel generations in the fall, making an October or November 2024 launch window plausible for the Pixel 9 series.

This early leak offers a glimmer of hope for Pixel fans eager to see what innovations Google has in store. Speculation is already swirling about potential upgrades to the camera, processor, and overall design. Google’s in-house Tensor chip, the cornerstone of recent Pixel phones, is likely to receive a substantial performance boost in the Pixel 9 iteration.

The Google Pixel series has seen increasing popularity in recent years, known for its cutting-edge camera technology, clean software experience, and seamless integration with Google’s AI technologies. These early leaks have fueled excitement among tech enthusiasts and Pixel fans, who are eager to see how Google will further refine their smartphone offerings.

As Google continues to iterate on the Pixel line, it’s likely more leaks and details will surface in the coming months – offering a clearer picture of what to expect from the highly anticipated Pixel 9 series.