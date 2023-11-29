OnePlus AI Music Festival Announces Diverse Artist Lineup

OnePlus, a global technology brand, has recently announced the dates for the OnePlus AI Music Festival. Following this, they have revealed a lineup of diverse artists set to perform at the event, promising a unique blend of musical styles and genres.

Key Highlights:

The OnePlus AI Music Festival, organized by the global technology brand OnePlus, is set to feature a variety of artists.

Indian artist Ritviz, known for his unique blend of music, is among the headliners.

Swedish producer and DJ Diorange, recognized for his global sound, is also part of the lineup.

Kayan (Ambika Nayak), a versatile artist covering multiple genres, will perform at the festival.

The duo Lost Stories, known for their ethnic and folk music influences in electronica, are included.

Pro Bros, Sunny Sharma, and Karan Bhalla, pioneers in India’s Electronic Music scene, will be performing.

One of the featured artists is Ritviz Srivastava, an Indian artist renowned for his fusion of Indian traditional music, hip-hop, and electronica. Ritviz, who has over 1 billion streams across audio and video platforms on Spotify, is a significant figure in the Indian indie music scene.

Swedish producer and DJ Diorange is also included in the festival’s lineup. Diorange is known for his global sound that incorporates various languages and genres, having headlined events in India and Sweden and amassing over 200 million views across content platforms.

Kayan, the musical alter ego of Ambika Nayak, will also grace the stage. A multifaceted artist, Kayan’s music spans soul, electronic, pop, and R&B. She has performed on prestigious stages such as NH7 Weekender, Zomaland, YouTube Fan Fest 2023, and Lollapalooza India.

The duo Lost Stories, consisting of Prayag Mehta and Rishab Joshi, brings their unique mix of ethnic, folk, and electronic music to the festival. They are recognized for their performances at the Tomorrowland Music Festival, making them notable figures in the electronic music scene.

Additionally, the lineup features Pro Bros, comprising Sunny Sharma and Karan Bhalla. They are known for their dynamic performances and have released popular tracks like ‘Take My Breath Away’ and ‘F.U.T.S.’, with their music reaching over 5 million views and streams.

This curated lineup at the OnePlus AI Music Festival represents a convergence of talent from around the world, promising an unforgettable experience for attendees. The festival continues to build anticipation with more updates and surprises expected as the event nears.