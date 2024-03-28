OnePlus Nord CE 4 Price Leaks Ahead of India Launch

Get the inside scoop on the leaked OnePlus Nord CE 4 India price and how it stacks up against competitors ahead of its official launch.

Just days ahead of its official Indian launch, the OnePlus Nord CE 4’s pricing details have surfaced online. Reputable sources suggest the phone will debut at a very competitive price point, potentially undercutting its predecessor. This leak amplifies the anticipation surrounding the latest addition to OnePlus’s affordable Nord series.

The leak, attributed to a noted tipster, suggests that the OnePlus Nord CE 4 will maintain the brand’s tradition of offering high-quality specs at a reasonable price. It is expected to feature 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage, with potential for further expansion. This aligns with the pricing and specifications of its predecessor, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G, which was similarly positioned in the market.

Key specifications of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 include a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, 8GB of RAM, 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging, and a robust dual-camera setup promising high-quality photography. Furthermore, the device is expected to come in two sleek color options, Dark Chrome and Celadon Marble, enhancing its appeal to style-conscious consumers.

OnePlus has confirmed that the launch event will be streamed live, allowing fans worldwide to participate in the excitement. The company’s emphasis on fast charging and premium features at an accessible price point underscores its commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. As the launch date approaches, anticipation is building for what could be one of the year’s standout smartphones.

According to prominent tipsters, the base OnePlus Nord CE 4 model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage could arrive at an attractive price of ₹24,999. A higher-spec variant featuring 8GB RAM and 256GB storage may also be available, potentially priced at ₹26,999. While these prices are not officially confirmed, they signal a possible shift in OnePlus’ strategy to maintain competitiveness within the Indian smartphone market.

If these leaks prove accurate, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 would offer a slightly more affordable entry point compared to the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G. The CE 3 launched in India with a starting price of ₹26,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration.

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 is set to launch in India on April 1st. Specifications-wise, rumors indicate a 6.7-inch FHD+ LTPS AMOLED display boasting a 120Hz refresh rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, and up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. Its camera capabilities and battery details remain a bit less clear.

This leak puts the OnePlus Nord CE 4 squarely in contention with upcoming devices like the Nothing Phone 2a and the Poco X6 Pro in the mid-range segment. With the promise of exciting features and an attractive price point, the Nord CE 4 has the potential to shake up the value-for-money smartphone equation.