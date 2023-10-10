OnePlus Open’s US Price Leak: A Potential Threat to Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

The smartphone market is buzzing with the latest leak surrounding the OnePlus Open’s US pricing. This new revelation suggests that OnePlus is gearing up to give stiff competition to giants like Samsung and Google in the foldable phone segment.

Key Highlights:

OnePlus Open’s leaked US price stands at $1,699.

The device is priced $100 less than both Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Google Pixel Fold.

OnePlus Open is set to make its global debut soon.

The phone boasts a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

Expected features include a 7.8-inch OLED folding display, Hasselblad-tuned cameras, and a 4,800mAh battery.

A Competitive Pricing Strategy

OnePlus, known for delivering quality smartphones at competitive prices, seems to be continuing its legacy with the OnePlus Open. The leaked price of $1,699 is notably higher than the previously speculated $1,450. However, it undercuts the $1,800 price tags of both the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Google Pixel Fold. By setting the price $100 lower than its competitors, OnePlus might be aiming to make its inaugural foldable phone a tempting option for potential buyers.

Specifications and Features

OnePlus Open’s Display and Design

The OnePlus Open is anticipated to feature a 7.8-inch OLED folding display on the inside, complemented by a 6.31-inch OLED panel on the exterior. This design ensures users get the best of both worlds – a compact phone when folded and a mini-tablet when unfolded.

Camera Capabilities

One of the major highlights of the OnePlus Open is its camera setup, which is reportedly tuned by Hasselblad. The phone is expected to house two 48MP cameras for wide and ultrawide shots, along with a 64MP telephoto sensor for enhanced zoom capabilities.

Performance and Storage

Under the hood, the OnePlus Open will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It’s also rumored to come with a whopping 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. While other storage variants might be in the pipeline, concrete details remain scarce.

Battery and Charging

Fueling the device could be a 4,800mAh battery, supported by 67W fast charging. Although there’s no official word on wireless charging capabilities, it’s a feature that potential buyers will be eagerly anticipating.

Launch and Availability

The OnePlus Open, which is believed to be identical to the Oppo Find N3, is set to launch in the US on October 19. However, an official confirmation from OnePlus regarding the launch date is still awaited.

In Summary

The OnePlus Open, with its competitive pricing and impressive specifications, is poised to shake up the foldable smartphone market. By pricing it $100 less than its main competitors, OnePlus is sending a clear message to the industry. As the launch date approaches, all eyes will be on OnePlus to see if the Open lives up to the hype generated by these leaks.