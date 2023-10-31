OnePlus Revamps Red Cable Club Membership, Introduces “Maestro” Tier

OnePlus has announced changes to its Red Cable Club membership system, including the introduction of a new membership tier named Maestro. This development comes in line with the brand’s efforts to reward and recognize its dedicated community.

Key Highlights:

OnePlus introduces “Maestro” as the top-tier membership for its Red Cable Club.

Eligibility for Maestro requires a OnePlus Open device or at least three OnePlus flagship devices linked to the RCC account.

Maestro members get exclusive benefits such as high-value offers, additional RedCoins, and special event invites.

New benefits for RCC members include complimentary Spotify Premium, discounts on Swiggy Dineout, and exclusive Uber benefits.

OnePlus launched the Red Cable Club in December 2019, now boasting over 21 million members in India.

Maestro aims to reward the brand’s most devoted community members. To qualify for Maestro membership, individuals need to have a OnePlus Open device or a minimum of three OnePlus flagship devices linked to their RCC account. Moreover, purchases on OnePlus.in and the OnePlus Store app are also considered for eligibility. Those who achieve Maestro status will avail high-quality rewards and numerous other exclusive benefits.

Apart from the new tier, RCC members can enjoy several benefits by linking their OnePlus phone to the Red Cable Club. Some of these perks include a complimentary six-month subscription to Spotify Premium for first-time users, a 10% discount up to INR 1000 using the Swiggy Dineout app, and exclusive benefits on the Uber app, among others.

In line with the festive season, OnePlus is also rolling out a series of offers across various product categories on its official website and app.

The Red Cable Club was launched in December 2019 as a unique membership program. Since its inception, the club has grown significantly, with over 21 million members in India. RCC operates on a tiered system, including Explorer, Insider, Elite, and the newly introduced Maestro. Membership tiers are determined by RedExp points, which members can accumulate by linking devices to their RCC accounts and making purchases on the brand’s platforms.

OnePlus has also unveiled its latest offering, the OnePlus Open, marking its entry into the foldable smartphone market. This device offers a range of features, including a Hasselblad Camera for Fold and an immersive entertainment experience. Available in two color variants, Voyager Black and Emerald Dusk, the OnePlus Open is priced at INR 1,39,999 in India.