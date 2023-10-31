Dyson Launches New Air Purifier: Dyson Purifier Cool Gen1

Dyson introduces its latest product in its line of air purifiers, the Dyson Purifier Cool Gen1, aiming to improve air quality for homes.

Key Highlights:

Uses Dyson’s core filtration technology and a fully sealed machine with HEPA filters to capture up to 99.95% of ultrafine particles as small as 0.1 microns.

Delivers over 290 litres per second of airflow for whole-room purification.

Year-round air purification features to maintain a clean living environment.

Automatic real-time AQI Display on the LCD screen.

Night mode for quieter operation and a dimmed display.

As winter nears, rising outdoor AQI also affects indoor air quality. The Dyson Purifier Cool Gen1 addresses this challenge by effectively capturing pollutants using its HEPA H13 filter. The purifier joins other models in Dyson’s range like the Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde and Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet, each catering to specific needs and spaces, all with a focus on improving Air Quality Index (AQI).

“Indoor air pollution can lead to various health problems including allergies and respiratory issues. The Dyson Purifier Cool Gen1 efficiently detects and responds to pollution with its sealed HEPA filter that captures particles as small as 0.1 microns,” said Matt Jennings, Dyson Engineering Director – Environmental Care.

The Dyson Purifier Cool Gen1 also detects particle pollution, such as dust and pollen, and displays real-time levels on its LCD screen. These pollutants commonly find their way indoors from activities like cooking or even just from moving around.

Considering users’ convenience, the purifier is built with a Night Mode for minimized disruption during sleep and comes with a sleep timer that can be set to intervals ranging from 1 to 8 hours.

Furthermore, the purifier’s built-in filter alert system informs users proactively when filter replacement becomes essential, promoting uninterrupted air purification. The machine’s real-time AQI display further provides users with instant updates on indoor air quality.

Dyson’s purifiers are grounded in core engineering technologies including airflow, filtration, and acoustics. Their machines distribute purified cooling air efficiently and utilize advanced filtration systems. These systems integrate HEPA H-13-grade filtration and activated carbon to remove ultra-fine particles and gases, ensuring cleaner air.

Dyson’s commitment to acoustics is evident, as the brand’s noise and vibration engineering teams work from the outset of each product’s development, aiming to provide effective yet quiet performance.

The Dyson Purifier Cool Gen1 is currently available at a special price for the festive season on Dyson.in and Dyson demo stores.