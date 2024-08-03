Google Pixel 9 Series Launch Offers and Discounts: A Closer Look at Potential Deals for Indian Consumers

A flurry of leaks surrounding the Google Pixel 9 series has unveiled exciting possibilities for Indian consumers eagerly anticipating the launch. While the specific details revealed pertain to the French market, it is highly probable that similar offers and discounts will be extended to other regions, including India.

Upgraded Storage and Trade-In Benefits

Early adopters of the Pixel 9 series in India could be in for a treat, as leaked information suggests a generous storage upgrade. Buyers may receive a 256GB storage variant for the price of the 128GB model, a significant boost for storing photos, videos, and apps. Additionally, those willing to part with their old devices might be rewarded with a substantial trade-in bonus, potentially reaching ₹12,500 for the standard Pixel 9 and ₹16,700 for the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL. It’s important to note that this bonus would likely be obtained through a separate process after purchase.

Complimentary Subscriptions and Extended Trials

To sweeten the deal, Google is rumored to be offering enticing subscription perks. All Pixel 9 models could come with free trials for YouTube Premium and Fitbit Premium, perfect for those looking to explore these services. Furthermore, Pixel 9 buyers might enjoy a six-month trial of Google One’s 2TB plan, while those who opt for the Pro models might receive a full year of the Google One AI Premium plan. These benefits could provide significant value to users who utilize cloud storage and AI-powered features.

Google One Promotion and Potential Savings

The leaked information also mentions a Google One promotion valid until December for phone purchases. While the exact details for India are yet to be confirmed, estimates suggest that Indian consumers could potentially save a substantial amount, potentially reaching ₹54,300, by taking advantage of these combined offers.