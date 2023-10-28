OPPO A79 5G with 6.72″ FHD+ 90Hz Display, Dimensity 6020 Launched in India for Rs. 19,999

In a significant move in the ever-evolving Indian smartphone market, OPPO has unveiled its latest offering, the OPPO A79 5G, featuring a 6.72″ FHD+ 90Hz display and the powerful Dimensity 6020 chipset. Priced at just Rs. 19,999, this new addition to OPPO’s lineup promises to redefine the mid-range segment.

Key Highlights:

OPPO A79 5G launched in India at an attractive price of Rs. 19,999.

The device boasts a large 6.72″ FHD+ 90Hz display for immersive visuals.

Powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 6020 chipset, offering robust performance and 5G connectivity.

A quad-camera setup on the rear and a high-resolution front camera cater to photography enthusiasts.

A generous 5000mAh battery ensures all-day usage.

Multiple RAM and storage options to choose from.

A sleek and modern design adds to the device’s appeal.

OPPO’s ColorOS 12 based on Android 11 provides a smooth and user-friendly experience.

OPPO has established itself as a prominent player in the Indian smartphone market, known for delivering innovative features at competitive prices. The launch of the OPPO A79 5G further solidifies its position, offering a well-rounded package to consumers.

Display and Performance

The OPPO A79 5G boasts a stunning 6.72″ FHD+ 90Hz display, promising vibrant colors and smooth scrolling. This feature alone sets it apart in the mid-range segment, providing an immersive viewing experience for multimedia enthusiasts and gamers alike.

Under the hood, the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset powers the device, offering impressive performance and 5G connectivity. This ensures swift app launches, seamless multitasking, and lag-free gaming experiences.

Camera Capabilities

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the quad-camera setup on the rear, which includes a 64MP primary camera, an ultra-wide-angle lens, a macro lens, and a depth sensor. On the front, a high-resolution camera handles selfies and video calls with finesse.

Battery and Storage

With a robust 5000mAh battery, the OPPO A79 5G promises all-day battery life, even under heavy usage. Additionally, it supports fast charging technology to minimize downtime.

Consumers can choose from various RAM and storage configurations to suit their needs, ensuring that they have the right amount of space for their apps, photos, and files.

Design and Software

The OPPO A79 5G sports a sleek and modern design, featuring a slim profile and attractive color options. Its ergonomics make it comfortable to hold and use for extended periods.

Running on OPPO’s ColorOS 12, based on Android 11, the device offers a smooth and user-friendly interface with a range of customization options and features.

OPPO has once again demonstrated its commitment to delivering high-quality smartphones at affordable prices with the launch of the OPPO A79 5G in India. With a stunning display, powerful performance, versatile camera setup, and long-lasting battery, this device is set to captivate consumers in the mid-range segment. Priced at just Rs. 19,999, it offers exceptional value for money and is expected to compete strongly in a highly competitive market.