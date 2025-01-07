Oppo Reno 13 5G Series Launching on Jan 9: Expected Indian Pricing, Specs, and Colour Options

Launching on January 9, the Oppo Reno 13 5G series brings enhanced features and new color options starting at ₹37,999. Discover specs and anticipated prices in India!

Oppo is preparing to introduce the Reno 13 5G series in India on January 9, marking a significant update over its predecessors with improved specifications, attractive colour variants, and enhanced camera and battery functionalities. This upcoming launch will include both the Reno 13 5G and Reno 13 Pro 5G models.

Expected Pricing Structure

Leaks suggest that the pricing for the Reno 13 5G will begin at ₹37,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, with the 256GB version potentially setting consumers back ₹39,999. The Reno 13 Pro 5G, on the other hand, is expected to be priced at ₹49,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant, while the 512GB model may cost ₹54,999. These prices indicate a slight increase from the previous Oppo Reno 12 5G series, which was launched at a starting price of ₹32,999.

Anticipated Specifications and Features

Scheduled to make its debut after its initial launch in China, the Reno 13 5G series is anticipated to arrive in India with several advancements. Colour options will include Ivory White and Luminous Blue for the Reno 13, and Graphite Grey and Mist Lavender for the Reno 13 Pro. Both models are expected to be equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC, enhanced with Oppo’s SignalBoost X1 chips for superior performance.

Camera and Battery Enhancements

The Reno 13 Pro 5G is poised to impress with a 50MP periscope telephoto camera that features 3.5x optical zoom and up to 120x digital zoom. The standard Reno 13 5G will offer a robust camera setup as well, supported by AI-driven imaging technology. Regarding battery life, the Pro model is likely to include a 5,800mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC wired charging capabilities, whereas the Reno 13 5G may come with a slightly smaller 5,600mAh battery, yet similar charging support.

The Oppo Reno 13 5G series is set to offer significant upgrades in terms of performance, aesthetics, and technology, catering to tech enthusiasts and smartphone users looking for the latest features. With its expected launch in January, the series promises to deliver advanced camera capabilities, powerful processing, and fast charging options, all wrapped in new, eye-catching color schemes. This launch not only reflects Oppo’s commitment to innovation but also aims to set a new benchmark in the competitive smartphone market in India.

