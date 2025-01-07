LG Reveals 2025 xboom by will.i.am Audio Products Fortified With Signature Sound & AI Versatility

Discover LG's 2025 xboom by will.i.am audio line, featuring AI-enhanced sound and versatile new features for an unmatched listening experience.

LG Electronics (LG) has officially launched its new range of audio products, including Bluetooth speakers and earbuds, at CES 2025. These latest offerings have been developed in collaboration with the acclaimed musician and tech entrepreneur will.i.am. This partnership has given rise to the “xboom by will.i.am” brand, marking a significant innovation in audio technology.

Innovative Collaboration

Recently named as the “Experiential Architect” for LG xboom, will.i.am aims to redefine the brand by integrating fresh sound dynamics and a contemporary design ethos. Every product within the “xboom by will.i.am” series is fine-tuned by will.i.am himself, ensuring a signature sound that offers a balanced and warm tone, true to the xboom brand’s new sonic direction. The design reflects will.i.am’s influence, showcasing compact forms and artistic flair drawn from his extensive pop culture experience.

Advanced Features with AI Integration

The 2025 lineup includes three innovative models: the xboom Bounce, Grab, and Stage 301. Each model is equipped with advanced AI Sound, AI Lighting, and AI Calibration technologies, enhancing audio playback by adapting to the content and environment. Additionally, the series introduces a unique feature with direct access to will.i.am’s RAiDiO.FYI platform through a dedicated button, providing tailored infotainment via an AI Radio Host.

Enhanced Connectivity and Sound Quality

LG has also enhanced connectivity options with the LE Audio Auracast feature, which allows multiple xboom devices to sync seamlessly. This is complemented by Peerless transducers, renowned for their quality, which enhance the xboom signature sound with crisp tweeters and robust full-range units.

Portability and Durability

The xboom Bounce is designed for excellent sound delivery on the go, featuring up-bouncing passive radiators and a stylish, durable design with up to 30 hours of battery life. The xboom Grab offers dynamic sound in a compact, portable form, ideal for outdoor activities with up to 20 hours of battery life and multiple mounting options. The xboom Stage 301 is perfect for larger gatherings, providing powerful sound with easy transport and setup options.

Cutting-Edge Earbuds

The xboom Buds feature graphene drivers for exceptional sound clarity and include LG’s Active Noise Canceling technology for an immersive audio experience. The earbuds support LE Audio Auracast, allowing public audio streaming and multiple connections, making them ideal for shared listening.

A Visionary Partnership

will.i.am’s partnership with LG aspires to create a vibrant community for music lovers, combining innovative technology with a shared passion for music. Lee Jeong-seok, head of LG’s Media Entertainment Solution Company’s audio division, expressed enthusiasm for the ongoing collaboration, emphasizing their commitment to enhancing the listening experience through the new xboom line.