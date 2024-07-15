New Xiaomi Products Go on Sale: Robot Vacuum Cleaner X10 and Power Banks

Xiaomi launches Robot Vacuum Cleaner X10, Pocket Power Bank 10000mAh, and Power Bank 4i. Available now on Mi.com, Amazon, Flipkart, and retail partners.

Xiaomi, a global technology leader, announced the first sale of the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner X10 today at 12 PM. This launch includes the advanced Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner X10, the Xiaomi Pocket Power Bank 10000mAh, and the Xiaomi Power Bank 4i 22.5W Fast Charge. These power banks blend functionality with aesthetics, ideal for users on the go. Celebrating Xiaomi India’s 10th anniversary, this sale marks a decade of innovation and success.

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner X10

The Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner X10 transforms home cleaning with its rapid dust collection, dual auto-emptying vents, and a 2.5L high-capacity bag for up to 60 full cleans. It features LDS Laser Navigation for precise mapping, 4000Pa suction power, and a 17000 Pa automated cleaning station. With a 5200mAh battery, it provides up to 240 minutes of cleaning, controlled via the Xiaomi Home App with customizable mapping and voice control. The device includes a 1+1 year free extended warranty and is priced at INR ₹29,999, available on Mi.com, Amazon, Flipkart, and through Xiaomi retail partners.

Xiaomi Priority Club

Xiaomi introduces the Xiaomi Priority Club, offering services for all premium products, including the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner X10. Services include free priority pick-up and drop, a guaranteed 2-hour repair turnaround with a standby device if repairs take longer, half-yearly phone check-ups and updates, and priority customer support.

Xiaomi Pocket Power Bank 10000mAh and Xiaomi Power Bank 4i

The Xiaomi Pocket Power Bank 10000mAh features a smooth PC+ABS material finish and includes a built-in short USB-C cable for on-the-go charging. Available in Blue and Maroon, it measures 10.52 cm × 6.52 cm × 2.69 cm and weighs 230 grams. It supports 22.5W output via Type-C, charging Android devices to 50% in 22 minutes and iOS devices to 57% in 30 minutes. It also supports two-way fast charging and simultaneous charging of three devices with 9 layers of protection and IC chips.

The Xiaomi Power Bank 4i 10000mAh has a durable aluminium alloy casing with an anodized finish, available in Black, Green, and Purple. It supports rapid charging with up to 22.5W output via Type-C, high-density lithium-ion batteries, and two-way fast charging. It can charge multiple devices simultaneously via Type-C and USB-A. It includes a low-current discharge mode for SmartWatches and TWS earbuds, prioritizing safety with robust protection mechanisms and high-quality IC chips.

Price: The Xiaomi Pocket Power Bank 10000mAh 22.5W with Built-in Cable is priced at ₹1,699, while the Xiaomi Power Bank 4i 10000mAh 22.5W Fast Charge is priced at ₹1,299.

Availability: These products are available on Mi.com, Amazon, Flipkart, and through Xiaomi retail partners.