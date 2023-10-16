Panasonic Announces Exclusive Festive Deals and Discounts to Usher in the Season

Panasonic Life Solutions India, a prominent technology company, has unveiled a series of special offers and discounts on its range of electronic, home appliance, beauty, and lifestyle products for the upcoming festive season. Under the banner of ‘Dream More, Celebrate More,’ the company aims to make festive shopping more accessible to consumers. These exclusive deals will be available from October 16th to November 30th, 2023. The Diwali festive offers encompass significant discounts on home appliances, financing options, extended warranties, cashback offers, and complimentary installations.

Key Highlights:

Panasonic introduces exciting deals and offers on various products, including ACs, TVs, Refrigerators, Washing Machines, Microwave Ovens, and more.

The ‘Dream More, Celebrate More’ campaign is designed to provide affordable festive shopping opportunities.

Festive offers include a free 43” Google TV with an OLED purchase, up to 20% cashback rewards (up to INR 15,000) on select models, a 3-year warranty on select Refrigerators and Washing Machine models, 38% off on Extended Warranty for specific home appliances, and zero down payments.

Customers can also benefit from up to 12 months of No Cost EMI and special long-term tenure EMI at both exclusive and multi-brand outlets.

Panasonic Exclusive Channel Partner outlets offer additional perks, including Times Prime membership with annual benefits of up to Rs 60,000 for purchases exceeding Rs 7,500. Customers can also enjoy substantial discounts of up to 38% on extended warranties for select products.

Panasonic Marketing India’s Managing Director, Mr. Fumiyasu Fujimori, expressed optimism about the festive season, citing positive consumer sentiments. He noted the growing demand for premium appliances featuring user-friendly interfaces, energy efficiency, smart connectivity, and health and hygiene attributes. Fujimori emphasized the company’s commitment to enhancing consumers’ lives through their exclusive offers, with hopes of achieving double-digit growth during this festive period.

‘Dream More, Celebrate More’ offers consumers the chance to purchase smart products that enhance everyday convenience, comfort, and connectivity. The range of benefits includes zero down payment, no-cost EMI schemes, special long-tenure EMIs, and cashback options on a wide selection of Panasonic appliances, encompassing Televisions, Refrigerators, Washing Machines, Air-Conditioners, Microwaves, Home Theatres, Beauty, and lifestyle products.

As the festive season approaches, Panasonic aims to provide consumers with affordable access to high-quality products while offering attractive financing and additional benefits, making celebrations more joyful and accessible for all.