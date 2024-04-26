PG Technoplast Launches New AC Manufacturing Unit in Rajasthan

PG Technoplast Private Limited, a subsidiary of PG Electroplast Limited, has officially opened a new air conditioning manufacturing facility in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan. This new unit is set to bolster the production of energy-efficient air conditioners, aiming to fulfill the increasing demand in the Indian market.

Key Highlights:

The facility spans 200,000 sq. ft. with capabilities to produce 360,000 indoor and outdoor split AC units, and 250,000 window AC units annually.

It is expected to generate employment for over 1,000 individuals.

The facility includes a Learning Centre aimed at training and developing new talent in AC manufacturing.

Expanded Manufacturing Capabilities

The newly inaugurated factory is not only vast in size but also comprehensive in its production capabilities. It manufactures a wide range of split ACs, from 0.75T to 2.0T units. The facility includes a variety of production lines such as sheet metal components, powder coating plants, heat exchangers, and copper tubing systems, emphasizing a commitment to vertical integration and sustainability.

Commitment to Sustainability and Education

Designed with an emphasis on sustainable manufacturing, the new plant features water conservation systems and waste reduction programs. Moreover, it houses a state-of-the-art Learning Centre, which serves as a hub for educating apprentices and providing ongoing training to enhance the skills of the workforce, ensuring a continual improvement in the quality of output.

Recognition and Future Prospects

The facility’s opening coincides with PG Technoplast becoming the first company to receive incentives under the government’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for air conditioning components, acknowledging their significant investments and performance in recent fiscal years. With this strategic expansion, PG Technoplast aims to increase its market share in North India’s AC market and reinforce its position as a leading ODM of Room Air Conditioners.

Statements from Company Officials

Mr. Vishal Gupta, Managing Director (Finance) at PG Electroplast Limited, highlighted the significance of the new facility, “This inauguration represents a pivotal step for PG in enhancing our manufacturing capacity for high-quality, sustainable air conditioning solutions. Our focus remains on innovation and meeting the dynamic needs of the Indian consumers.”