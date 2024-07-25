Panasonic’s Direct-to-Consumer Platform Surges in Popularity

Panasonic Life Solutions India has seen impressive growth on its authorized Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) platform since its launch in September 2022. The platform has experienced a 160% surge in online visitors, surpassing 4 million in the past year alone. With the current high demand, the platform has also recorded four-fold quarterly growth.

Customer Trust and Digital Transformation Driving Growth

“The rapid expansion of our authorized D2C platform demonstrates customer trust in the brand, Panasonic’s strong commitment to embracing digital transformation, while significantly enhancing and personalizing customer experiences,” said Mr. Sushil Grover, Business Chief & Director of E-Commerce, D2C (e-store) Business, Brand & Marketing Communication at Panasonic Life Solutions India.

Premium Products and Expanding Offerings

The platform offers a wide range of products, including LEDs, Audio, Large & Small Appliances, Cameras, Lenses, Accessories, and Lifestyle products. Recently, the platform launched Lumix cameras with tremendous success, selling cameras at an average price of over 2.5 lacs, confirming the trend towards premiumization.

Enhancing Product Availability and Service Coverage

Panasonic is focused on enhancing product availability and service coverage across more cities, supported by an efficient supply chain. The platform currently attracts 13% repeat customers, with the highest user and conversion rates coming from the 25-34 age bracket followed by the Gen Z audience.

Expanding High-End Product Lineup

Panasonic continues to broaden its lineup of high-end products, offering distinctive benefits in important categories such as bottom-mounted refrigerators, front-load washing machines, and air conditioners. This year, they also launched India’s first Matter-enabled air conditioners powered by Miraie, marking a significant advancement in smart home technology.

Consumer Financing and Enhanced Services

The platform provides a range of consumer financing options and product exchange programs to make high-value purchases more accessible. Customers also benefit from a convenient ‘service-on-a-click’ feature for registering service requests and the recently introduced ‘Call-Me-Back’ initiative for a more personalized experience.