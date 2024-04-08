PlayStation 5 Sees Major Price Drop in Limited Offer

Grab the Sony PlayStation 5 at a discounted rate of up to Rs. 10,500 off in India during the limited-time Lotus Electronics Sony Days event. Don't miss out on this incredible deal!

In a move that has excited gamers across India, Sony’s PlayStation 5 is currently available at a significant discount, slashing the price by up to Rs. 10,500 for a limited time. This special offer is part of the Lotus Electronics Sony Days event, bringing the much-coveted gaming console’s price down to an effective Rs. 48,490. The promotion, which started on October 27, is set to conclude shortly, ending on October 29, making it a fleeting opportunity for PlayStation enthusiasts to grab the PS5 at a reduced rate.

This discount applies to the PS5 Disc Edition Double Dual Sense Bundle, indicating a substantial saving off the regular retail price. Customers interested in taking advantage of this offer can do so by visiting any Lotus Electronics store or by heading to Lotus Electronics’ official website to make their purchase. Additionally, there are EMI options and several bank offers that could further reduce the cost for buyers, sweetening the deal even more.

Parallel to this, another discount event earlier in the year had seen the PlayStation 5 disc version offered at a flat Rs. 7,500 discount, making it available for Rs. 47,490 at participating retailers and online platforms. This promotion was available from August 24 through September 2, encompassing a range of major outlets including Amazon, Flipkart, and Croma, among others.

The PlayStation 5, since its launch in 2020, has been in high demand, with its supply initially struggling to meet the enthusiasm of the gaming community. However, as of earlier this year, the availability of the PS5 has improved, making it easier for gamers to purchase the console both online and offline. These strategic price reductions represent Sony’s ongoing efforts to make the more accessible to a and sustain the momentum of its popularity among gamers.

Adding to the excitement, Sony has also introduced a slimmer version of the PS5, which is lighter and sports a reduced volume by 30 percent compared to its predecessor. This new model features several design changes, including a removable disc drive and the addition of two USB Type-C ports on the front. The slim version is expected to hit the market in time for the holiday season, with its availability in stores anticipated to begin in November.

As the year progresses, Sony continues to enrich the PS5 gaming experience with a roster of new and blockbuster titles, further enhancing the value proposition of the PlayStation 5 as not just a gaming console, but a comprehensive entertainment hub.