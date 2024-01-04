POCO X6 Series Set to Launch in India on January 11, 2023

POCO, a consumer technology brand, announced the launch of its X6 series smartphones, the POCO X6 Pro and POCO X6, in India. Scheduled for release at 5:30 PM on January 11, 2024, these phones aim to build on the success of the previous X5 series. The X6 series will feature the MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra SoC, marking its debut in India with the POCO X6 Pro.

Key Highlights:

POCO’s X series has been a significant contributor to the brand’s growth, attracting tech enthusiasts and setting high standards in the smartphone market. The X6 series is anticipated to follow in the footsteps of the X5 series, which was well-received by Indian customers. The introduction of the MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra SoC in the POCO X6 Pro is expected to offer enhanced performance, including faster speeds, better multitasking, and improved AI capabilities. This launch represents POCO’s ongoing commitment to innovation in both hardware and software.

The X6 series is a testament to POCO’s continued focus on offering cutting-edge technology and value for money, aiming to redefine the smartphone experience for its users.