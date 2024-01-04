Portronics Unveils Bella: A Versatile 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Solution

Portronics has launched Bella, a new 3-in-1 Wireless Charger, in New Delhi on January 2, 2024. Designed for Qi-enabled smartphones, TWS earphones, and smartwatches, Bella also features a digital alarm clock. This launch marks a step forward in combining charging solutions with everyday convenience.

Key Highlights:

Bella serves as a phone stand, mat, and cradle for Qi-enabled smartphones, TWS earbuds, and smartwatches.

It includes a digital alarm clock with both 12-hour and 24-hour display options and a snooze button.

The device saves clock settings with a replaceable CR2032 lithium battery, even when disconnected from power.

Bella’s LED display brightness can be adjusted up to five levels.

Offers intelligent fast charging with a 15W output, adjusting to 10W, 7.5W, or 5W based on device requirements.

Compatible with all Qi-certified devices, including various smartphones, smartwatches, and earbuds.

Priced at INR 2,099, it comes with a 12-month warranty and is available in black and white colors on Portronics.com, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and other stores.

Bella’s design aims to reduce wire clutter by allowing users to place their devices on the stand, eliminating the need for multiple charging mats. This feature, combined with the digital alarm clock, is intended to save space and add convenience to users’ nightstands. Bella is powered via a USB Type-C port and can maintain clock settings even when disconnected from power, thanks to its replaceable battery cell.

The charger’s adjustable display brightness caters to different environments, whether for a restful sleep or focused work. Its intelligent fast charging capability ensures efficient power delivery based on the connected device’s needs.

Bella’s wide compatibility with Qi-certified devices, such as iPhones, Samsung Galaxy series, Apple and Samsung smartwatches, AirPods, and Galaxy Buds, highlights its versatility. The product’s availability on multiple platforms, including online and offline stores, makes it accessible to a broad range of customers.