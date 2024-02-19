Portronics Launches K1 and K2 Gaming Keyboards for Gamers and Typists

Portronics, a notable brand in portable gadgets, has recently unveiled its latest additions to the gaming keyboard market, the K1 and K2 wired gaming keyboards, aimed at both gamers and typists. These keyboards are designed to enhance typing and gaming experiences with their ergonomic features and high precision.

Key Highlights:

The K1 is equipped with blue tactile switches, offering a more tangible feel during typing.

The K2 uses red linear switches, preferred for a softer and faster typing experience.

Both models feature anti-ghosting technology, allowing for multiple key presses simultaneously without losing input accuracy.

The keyboards have raised kickstands for ergonomic wrist positioning, aiming to reduce discomfort during extended use.

They come with customizable RGB backlighting, offering over 20 dynamic lighting modes.

The K1 and K2 keyboards are designed for durability, tested to withstand up to 50 million keystrokes.

Available for purchase on Portronics’ official website and other online and offline retailers at an introductory price of INR 2,099, including a 12-month warranty.

Portronics has positioned the K1 and K2 gaming keyboards as solutions for those seeking a balance between gaming and typing. With features like anti-ghosting, customizable RGB lighting, and ergonomic design, these keyboards aim to cater to the needs of a wide range of users. The company’s commitment to durability and user preference is evident in the design and functionality of the K1 and K2 models.

