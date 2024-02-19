Samsung Initiates Pre-booking for Galaxy Book4 Series in India

Samsung has announced the commencement of pre-booking for its Galaxy Book4 series in India, featuring models such as the Galaxy Book4 Pro 360, Galaxy Book4 Pro, and Galaxy Book4 360. These devices are equipped with advanced processors, high-quality displays, and comprehensive security systems, aiming to enhance productivity, connectivity, and mobility for users.

Key Features:

New Intel Core Ultra 7/Ultra5 processor for enhanced performance.

Dynamic AMOLED 2X display for vivid colors and contrast.

Intel’s AI PC Acceleration for improved productivity.

AKG Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos for superior sound quality.

Enhanced security features for data protection.

The Galaxy Book4 series introduces a new era of AI-powered PCs, incorporating an intelligent processor that ensures powerful performance. It features Intel’s AI PC Acceleration program, which is designed to enhance productivity through advanced AI capabilities. The series also boasts a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, providing clear contrast and vivid colors under various lighting conditions. Additionally, the devices come equipped with AKG Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos for an immersive audio experience.

The Galaxy Book4 series is set to redefine user interaction with PCs, smartphones, tablets, and other devices, offering seamless and intelligent connectivity. It introduces an optimized touch-based user interface, similar to those found on smartphones and tablets, facilitating a more intuitive user experience.

Pre-booking for the Galaxy Book4 series starts on February 20, 2023, through Samsung.com, leading online stores, and select retail outlets. Customers who pre-book will receive benefits worth INR 5000, along with the option to avail bank cashback worth INR 10000 or an upgrade bonus of up to INR 8000. Additionally, Samsung will host an exclusive Live Commerce event starting February 20, offering an additional instant cashback of INR 8000 to customers who pre-book through the event.