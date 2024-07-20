Prime Day Deals on Apple Devices: Grab the Best Discounts on iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, and More

Amazon Prime Day brings exclusive deals on Apple devices! Grab the lowest prices on iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and more. Don't miss out!

The Amazon Prime Day sale is currently underway, offering Prime members exclusive deals and discounts on a wide range of products, including popular Apple devices. If you’ve been eyeing an upgrade, now is the time to take advantage of these limited-time offers.

Top 5 Apple Deals Not to Miss:

Apple iPad 10th-generation:

This iPad is available at a significant discount, marked down by Rs 9,000 from its original price of Rs 39,900. An additional Rs 2,000 discount can be availed using an SBI card, bringing the final price down to an all-time low of Rs 28,900.

Apple Watch Ultra:

Apple’s high-end smartwatch, the Watch Ultra, is currently available with a flat discount of Rs 26,910, bringing its price down to Rs 62,900. An additional Rs 1,750 discount can be applied with an SBI card.

Apple MacBook Air M1:

This popular laptop model is being offered at a 28% discount, with the price listed at Rs 66,990. Further discounts and cashback offers can be availed through Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit card.

Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter:

This versatile charger, compatible with iPhones, iPads, and AirPods, has received a discount of approximately Rs 400, making it available for Rs 1,592.

Apple iPhone 13:

The iPhone 13 (128GB) is available with a substantial discount of Rs 11,000, bringing its price down to Rs 48,799.

With significant price drops on these sought-after Apple products, Amazon Prime Day presents an opportune time to upgrade your tech arsenal. Don’t miss out on these exclusive deals and discounts!