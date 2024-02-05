RAEGR Introduces MagFix M1 Wireless Power Bank for iPhones

RAEGR has launched the MagFix M1 Wireless Power Bank, designed to keep iPhones and other compatible devices charged. This new product features Apple’s MagSafe technology, enabling up to 10 Watts of Qi Wireless charging, and is equipped with a 10,000mAh battery capable of recharging an iPhone 15 approximately 2.5 times. The power bank also includes a PD port delivering up to 20W and a USB-A port with a capacity of up to 18W, making it versatile for charging a variety of devices. The MagFix M1 has received BIS Certification and includes multiple protective features to ensure a secure charge.

Key Highlights:

Designed specifically for iPhones, compatible with various smartphones and portable devices.

Utilizes Apple’s MagSafe technology for up to 10 Watts of Qi Wireless charging.

Includes a built-in 10,000mAh battery capable of charging an iPhone 15 approximately 2.5 times.

Features a PD port and a USB-A port for versatile charging options.

Offers protective features against overvoltage, overcurrent, overcharging, and overheating.

Available for a limited time at a special price on Raegr.com and Amazon.in.

In today’s digital age, maintaining a charged smartphone is crucial for constant connectivity to friends, family, colleagues, or clients. The MagFix M1 Wireless Power Bank aims to support this need by offering a reliable charging solution for iPhone users and others requiring a battery boost. With its sleek design and rapid charging capabilities, the M1 is designed to support users’ busy lifestyles and maintain connectivity on the go.

The power bank also serves as a wireless charging pad for devices compatible with wireless charging, such as phones from Samsung and Google. Its premium build and comprehensive protective features make it a dependable charging solution for a wide range of devices.

Ajesh George, Managing Director of RAEGR, emphasized the importance of staying connected in today’s world and highlighted the M1 Powerbank as a key tool for individuals leading busy lives. The product launch offers the MagFix M1 at an exclusive price for a limited period, aiming to make it accessible to a broad audience.