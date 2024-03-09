Realme 12+ 5G: A Comprehensive First Look

The Realme 12+ 5G emerges as a significant contender in the mid-range smartphone market, promising to deliver a blend of performance, style, and camera prowess.

Key highlights

Display : A 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, boasting a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 2000 nits peak brightness, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate for smooth interactions​​.

: A 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, boasting a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 2000 nits peak brightness, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate for smooth interactions​​. Camera Capabilities : Equipped with a 50MP Sony LYT-600 sensor for the primary camera, complemented by an 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP macro lens, it also features a 32MP Sony IMX615 front camera for selfies​​​​​​.

: Equipped with a 50MP Sony LYT-600 sensor for the primary camera, complemented by an 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP macro lens, it also features a 32MP Sony IMX615 front camera for selfies​​​​​​. Performance : Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset, offering up to 12GB of RAM (with an additional 8GB virtual RAM option) and 256GB of storage​​.

: Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset, offering up to 12GB of RAM (with an additional 8GB virtual RAM option) and 256GB of storage​​. Battery and Charging : A robust 5000mAh battery paired with 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging, promising rapid refueling​​​​.

: A robust 5000mAh battery paired with 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging, promising rapid refueling​​​​. Software: Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14, ensuring a modern software experience with three years of promised updates​​.

Design and Build: The Realme 12+ 5G sports a sleek design, available in colors like Pioneer Green and Navigator Beige, with an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance​​. It’s designed for comfortable holding and usability, featuring a flat frame and an easy-to-reach in-display fingerprint sensor​​.

Camera Performance: The device’s camera setup is versatile, allowing for detailed shots across a range of scenarios, from portrait mode to night photography. Despite some inconsistencies in exposure between the main and ultra-wide lenses, the overall image quality is commendable​​. The camera software includes a plethora of modes for creative shooting, including Night Mode, Portrait Mode, and more​​.

Software and User Experience: While Realme UI 5.0 offers a colorful and intuitive interface, the presence of bloatware might be a downside for some users. However, the performance, especially in gaming, is highlighted as smooth and responsive, thanks to the powerful MediaTek chipset​​​​.

Battery Life: The 5,000mAh battery ensures all-day usage, and with the 67W charging, users can expect a fast recharge time, making it ideal for heavy users or those always on the go​​.

The Realme 12+ 5G stands out in the crowded mid-range market with its compelling combination of an impressive display, versatile camera setup, and robust performance. Its design and build quality reflect a balance between aesthetics and practicality, catering to users looking for a device that doesn’t just perform well but also feels good in the hand. The software experience, while marred slightly by bloatware, is lifted by the promise of regular updates and a user-friendly interface. Battery life and charging capabilities are among its strong suits, ensuring the phone keeps up with the demands of daily use. Despite the intense competition, the Realme 12+ 5G appears poised to carve out its niche, offering a well-rounded package that ticks most boxes for a mid-range smartphone.