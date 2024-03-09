Infinix Smart 8 Plus Launch: Feature-Rich Smartphone at Competitive Price

Infinix has announced the sale of its new Smart 8 Plus smartphone, starting 9th March for INR 6,999*. The phone, available on Flipkart, highlights a 6000mAh battery with 18W Type C Fast Charging among its features. Designed to offer a combination of performance and affordability, the Smart 8 Plus introduces several high-end functionalities aimed at enhancing the user experience.

Key Highlights:

Sale starts on 9th March at INR 6,999 on Flipkart*

Equipped with a 6000mAh battery and 18W Type C Fast Charging

Features a 50 MP Dual AI Camera and Quad LED ring flash

8 MP front camera for high-quality selfies

90Hz Punch-Hole display and Magic Ring feature for quick information access

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner and facial recognition for security

Powered by MediaTek Helio G36 Octa Core Processor with up to 8 GB RAM

128 GB internal storage, expandable up to 2TB with Micro SD

Runs on Android 13 Go (XOS 13) for a seamless user experience

The Infinix Smart 8 Plus is crafted with a durable timber texture finish, combining elegance with reliability. It offers a dynamic imaging experience with its 50 MP Dual AI Camera backed by a Quad LED ring flash, ensuring every photo is of high quality. Selfie enthusiasts can look forward to capturing their moments with the 8 MP front camera. The device’s 90Hz Punch-Hole display enhances the viewing experience, while the Magic Ring feature provides easy access to notifications and updates.

Security features such as a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and facial recognition technology ensure user data protection. The smartphone’s performance is powered by the MediaTek Helio G36 Octa Core Processor and is complemented by up to 8 GB of RAM. Storage needs are met with 128 GB of internal space, further expandable up to 2TB via Micro SD card. The DTS Sound Processing technology aims to deliver a superior audio experience. With Android 13 Go (XOS 13), the Smart 8 Plus promises an efficient and intuitive operating system.