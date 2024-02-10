Realme 12 Pro+ 5G Explorer Red Variant Launches in India

Realme has announced the launch of the Explorer Red color variant of its realme 12 Pro+ 5G model, aiming to enhance the smartphone photography and videography experience. The device, which is now available for sale, incorporates advanced camera technology and various features designed to appeal to users in the mid-premium price segment.

Key Highlights:

The sale for the Explorer Red variant starts today, February 9th, at 12 noon.

Available in two storage variants: 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB, with prices starting from INR 29,999.

Offers include up to INR 2000 off and an additional exchange offer of up to INR 4000, with no-cost EMI options for up to 6 months available on realme.com and Flipkart.

The realme 12 Pro+ 5G features a 64MP Periscope Telephoto camera alongside a 50 MP Sony IMX 809 Main camera, an 8MP Ultra Wide Camera, and a 32MP Sony selfie camera. It is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and boasts a 120Hz Curved Vision Display for an immersive viewing experience. This display is a 6.7-inch OLED panel offering a resolution of 2412 x 1080 FHD+, capable of displaying 1.07 billion colors and supporting a 100% P3 color gamut.

In addition to superior camera capabilities, the device offers a significant battery life with its 5000mAh battery and supports 67W SuperVOOC charging, enabling fast recharging times. The realme 12 Pro+ 5G runs on the new realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14, providing users with an efficient and user-friendly interface.

The first sale of the Explorer Red variant has garnered attention, with the realme 12 Pro series achieving over 120,000 pre-bookings across various platforms, including offline retail channels, Flipkart, and realme.com, highlighting its popularity in the INR 25K-35K price range.