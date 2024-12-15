Realme 14x 5G to Launch with 6000mAh Battery, Under Rs 15000: Launching on December 18

Discover the Realme 14x 5G's features like a 6000mAh battery, IP69 rating, and affordable pricing. Launching in India on December 18, under Rs 15000.

The Realme brand is set to expand its mid-range lineup with the introduction of the Realme 14x 5G in the Indian market. Slated for release on December 18, this smartphone is anticipated to be one of the most affordable options featuring a substantial 6000mAh battery and an IP69 rating. Here’s a detailed look at what the Realme 14x 5G has to offer, from its design and performance capabilities to its pricing and availability.

Launch Date and Design Highlights

The Realme 14x 5G has sparked considerable interest on social media with its modern flat-frame design and eye-catching diamond-cut gradient back panel. This model also boasts a rectangular camera module and will be available in three vibrant colors, enhancing its aesthetic appeal.

Variants and Storage Options

Available in multiple configurations, the Realme 14x 5G will offer models with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage, catering to those seeking efficient multitasking and substantial storage capacity.

Display and Durability

Featuring a 6.67-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen, the Realme 14x 5G promises an immersive viewing experience, ideal for streaming videos and gaming. The smartphone’s durability is enhanced by its IP69 rating, making it a standout choice for resistance against water and dust, especially in challenging environments.

Battery and Features

The 6000mAh battery of the Realme 14x 5G ensures extended usage times, which is a significant advantage for users who engage in heavy multitasking. Additionally, the power button is integrated with a fingerprint scanner, offering added security and convenience.

Price and Availability

The Realme 14x 5G is expected to be priced under Rs 15,000, positioning it as potentially the world’s most affordable IP69-rated smartphone. It will be available through Realme’s official website and Flipkart starting December 18.