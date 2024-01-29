realme Unveils 12 Pro Series 5G: Advanced Imaging and Design

realme today announced the launch of its realme 12 Pro Series 5G, including the realme 12 Pro+ 5G and realme 12 Pro 5G. These latest models in the Number Series are positioned as next-generation imaging smartphones, featuring enhanced camera capabilities and a design inspired by luxury watches.

Key Highlights:

realme 12 Pro+ 5G features a 64MP Periscope Telephoto camera, 120Hz curved vision display, and Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset.

realme 12 Pro 5G comes with a 50MP Sony IMX 882 Main Camera, 32MP Sony IMX 709 Telephoto camera, and Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Chipset.

Both models have a luxury watch-inspired design, developed in collaboration with Ollivier Savéo.

The series offers 67W SuperVOOC charging, a 5000mAh battery, and supports Dolby Atmos.

Early Access Sale starts on January 29, 2024, with discounts and exchange offers.

First Sale for the series begins on February 6, 2024.

The realme 12 Pro+ 5G introduces advanced imaging technology, featuring a periscope telephoto lens with an OV64B sensor, 3X optical zoom, and 6X in-sensor zoom. The device also includes a 120Hz curved vision display, a 67W SuperVOOC charging capability, and a large 5000mAh battery. It is powered by a Snapdragon™ 7s Gen 2 chipset and supports Dolby Atmos.

The realme 12 Pro 5G, on the other hand, boasts a 120 Hz curved vision display and is equipped with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Chipset. It features a 32MP Sony IMX 709 Telephoto camera, a 50MP Sony IMX 882 Main Camera, and an 8MP Ultra Wide Camera. This model also includes a 67W SUPERVOOC Charge and a 5000mAh Battery, supporting Dolby Atmos.

Both models have been designed in collaboration with Ollivier Savéo, a well-known international luxury watch designer. The realme 12 Pro Series 5G incorporates elements of luxury watch design, aiming to offer a premium aesthetic.

In addition to the advanced hardware, the realme 12 Pro Series 5G comes with realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14, providing a smarter and more efficient user experience. The series is available in various color and storage variants, with the realme 12 Pro+ 5G offered in Submarine Blue, Navigator Beige, and Explorer Red.

realme has also collaborated with Claudio Miranda, an Oscar winner for Best Cinematography, to create three unique camera filters inspired by his award-winning movies for the Series.

A spokesperson from realme emphasized the series’ commitment to providing a value-driven premium product, highlighting the advanced periscope telephoto technology and MasterShot Algorithm developed with Qualcomm. Similarly, Saurabh Arora from Qualcomm India Pvt. Ltd. and Sameer Seth from Dolby Laboratories commented on the collaboration and the premium experiences offered by the new devices.

The realme 12 Pro Series 5G is set to go on sale with various offers during its Early Access and First Sale phases, providing discounts, exchange offers, and No Cost EMI options.