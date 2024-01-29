LG Electronics India Earns Great Place To Work Certification

LG Electronics India, a significant player in the consumer durable sector, has recently been awarded the Great Place To Work® Certification. This accolade is a testament to the company’s efforts in creating a positive and reliable work environment for its employees.

Key Highlights:

LG Electronics India receives Great Place To Work Certification.

The Certification process involved an employee survey and a culture audit.

LG focuses on employee satisfaction and a positive workplace culture.

Family engagement programs are a key aspect of LG’s employee-centric approach.

The company aims to enhance employee satisfaction and contribute to Indian society.

The Great Place To Work Certification is awarded to organizations that demonstrate excellence in creating a supportive and effective workplace. LG Electronics India achieved this distinction through a comprehensive evaluation process, including the Great Place To Work Trust Index Employee Survey and a detailed culture audit, adhering to the standards of the global authority on workplace culture.

Mr. Hong Ju Jeon, MD of LG Electronics India, expressed his satisfaction with the Certification. He stated, “We are delighted to receive the Great Place To Work Certification, affirming our commitment to fostering an environment where our employees thrive both personally and professionally. This Certification reflects our ongoing efforts to prioritize our commitment towards employee-focused initiatives, ensuring a continued endeavors on fostering a positive workplace culture.”

Mr. Jwanam Kim, Expat HR Head at LG Electronics India, highlighted the company’s focus on family engagement programs. He remarked, “The key focus has been Family engagement programs, which respect not only the employee but also their families and community.” He added, “Our aim is clear – to make LG Electronics the most loved brand in India and to achieve the same we will persistently strive towards enhancing employee satisfaction and making meaningful contributions to the Indian society.”

LG Electronics India’s commitment to creating a workplace conducive to attracting top talent reinforces its position as a leader in the global consumer durable industry.