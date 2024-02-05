ROG Academy Season 9: Elevating Esports Talent in India

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) has announced Season 9 of the ROG Academy, an esports training program in India focusing on CS2. The initiative aims to develop emerging talent within the gaming community by providing advanced gaming infrastructure, mentorship, and sessions from industry experts. Registration for the season began on February 4, 2024, for participants aged 16 and above.

Key Highlights:

Season 9 focuses on the game CS2, offering a comprehensive training environment.

Saharyar “BaDMaN” Shaikh continues as the official coach, bringing a decade of competitive gaming experience.

The curriculum, designed with AFK Gaming, covers in-depth game analysis, teamwork, and strategic skills over six months.

Participants will receive a monthly stipend and ROG gaming gear for training.

Over 13,000 registrations in past seasons, with numerous players advancing to professional levels.

The ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) has commenced the ninth season of its ROG Academy, a distinguished esports training program in India, concentrating on CS2. The academy offers an advanced gaming infrastructure and mentorship by seasoned professionals, with the goal of supporting participants in their journey to professional gaming. Interested individuals aged 16 or above are encouraged to apply through the official website.

This season, ROG Academy continues its association with Saharyar “BaDMaN” Shaikh as the official coach, leveraging his extensive experience in competitive gaming to mentor participants. The curriculum for the season is developed in collaboration with AFK Gaming, aiming to cover various aspects of high-level gameplay, including strategy, teamwork, and analytical skills.

The program has seen significant success in previous seasons, with over 13,000 applicants and numerous alumni advancing to professional esports careers. Season 9 promises to uphold this tradition by offering invaluable insights and opportunities to its participants, including a monthly stipend and the latest ROG gaming equipment for the duration of the six-month program.