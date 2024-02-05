iQOO Neo 9 Pro Pre-Bookings Begin on February 8

iQOO announced the start of pre-bookings for its iQOO Neo 9 Pro from February 8, 2024, ahead of its official launch on February 22. This announcement introduces potential customers to special offers and the opportunity to secure the smartphone early through Amazon.in and the iQOO e-store.

Pre-booking opens at 12 PM on February 8, 2024.

Customers can avail of exclusive offers by pre-booking on Amazon.in and iQOO.com.

The smartphone features Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and iQOO’s Supercomputing chip Q1.

Available in two variants: 8+256GB and 12+256GB.

Equipped with a 50 MP Sony IMX920 camera for superior low-light photography.

iQOO, a smartphone brand known for its performance-oriented devices, has opened pre-bookings for the awaited iQOO Neo 9 Pro starting February 8th, 2024, at 12 PM. The device, set to officially launch on February 22nd, offers early buyers special incentives through Amazon.in and the iQOO e-store.

Customers pre-booking the iQOO Neo 9 Pro can benefit from an additional Rs. 1000 off on their order, a two-year warranty that includes a 12-month extended warranty, and exclusive launch day offers to be announced on February 22nd. To secure a booking, a refundable deposit of Rs 1000 is required, which will be deducted from the final payment of the smartphone.

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro operates on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform, ensuring a seamless performance and gaming experience. It has recorded an AnTuTu benchmark score of over 1.7 million, highlighting its exceptional performance capabilities. Available in two storage variants, 8+256GB and 12+256GB, it caters to a range of user needs.

For gaming enthusiasts, the smartphone’s Supercomputing chip Q1 facilitates 144fps gaming and up to 900 pixel super resolution, offering a smooth and immersive gaming experience. The design of the iQOO Neo 9 Pro features a dual-tone and premium leather finish, enhancing its aesthetic appeal while ensuring comfort and a premium feel. Additionally, its unique squircle camera module houses a flagship 50 MP Sony IMX920 camera, providing outstanding low-light performance and enabling stunning night photography.

With these specifications and features, the iQOO Neo 9 Pro is positioned as a strong contender in the smartphone market, promising exceptional performance and a comprehensive gaming and photography experience.