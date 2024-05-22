Samsung Ditches Exynos, Embraces Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 Globally

Samsung to exclusively use Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip in Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 foldable phones worldwide, ditching Exynos.

In a move that solidifies its commitment to Qualcomm’s flagship chipset, Samsung has reportedly decided to exclusively use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor in its upcoming foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6. This decision marks a departure from Samsung’s usual practice of using both Snapdragon and Exynos chips in its flagship devices, depending on the region.

Snapdragon Takes Center Stage

According to reports from The Elec, a South Korean publication, Samsung will no longer offer an Exynos-powered variant of its foldable phones, even in regions where its own Exynos chips have traditionally been used. Instead, all Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 models sold worldwide will be equipped with Qualcomm’s latest and most powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip.

Factors Behind the Decision

Several factors are believed to have influenced Samsung’s decision. First and foremost, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is expected to deliver superior performance and power efficiency compared to Samsung’s in-house Exynos 2400 chip. This could translate to a smoother user experience, longer battery life, and better overall performance for the foldable devices.

Additionally, using a single chip across all markets simplifies Samsung’s supply chain and production process, potentially leading to cost savings. The company can also leverage its strong relationship with Qualcomm to ensure a steady supply of the high-demand Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip.

Exynos’ Absence: A Missed Opportunity?

While the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is undoubtedly a top-tier processor, some tech enthusiasts may lament the absence of an Exynos-powered option. Samsung’s Exynos chips have historically offered unique features and capabilities, and some users may prefer the performance characteristics of Exynos over Snapdragon.

However, Samsung’s decision to go all-in on Snapdragon for its foldable phones suggests that the company is prioritizing performance, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness over offering a wider range of chip options.

What to Expect from the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6

With the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 at the helm, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 are poised to be powerhouses in the foldable smartphone market. Users can expect top-of-the-line performance, smooth multitasking, stunning visuals, and impressive camera capabilities.

The foldable form factor itself continues to be a major draw for consumers seeking a unique and versatile mobile experience. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to offer a tablet-like experience when unfolded, while the Z Flip 6 will likely appeal to those who prefer a compact and pocketable device.

Samsung’s decision to exclusively use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip in its foldable phones marks a significant shift in its chip strategy. It remains to be seen how this decision will impact the performance and reception of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, but it’s clear that Samsung is betting big on Qualcomm’s technology to power its next generation of foldable devices.