Samsung Ditches Exynos, Embraces Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 Globally

May 22, 2024
Sovan Mandal
3 Min Read
Add Comment
May 22, 2024
Samsung Ditches Exynos, Embraces Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 Globally
Samsung to exclusively use Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip in Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 foldable phones worldwide, ditching Exynos.

In a move that solidifies its commitment to Qualcomm’s flagship chipset, Samsung has reportedly decided to exclusively use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor in its upcoming foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6. This decision marks a departure from Samsung’s usual practice of using both Snapdragon and Exynos chips in its flagship devices, depending on the region.

Snapdragon Takes Center Stage

According to reports from The Elec, a South Korean publication, Samsung will no longer offer an Exynos-powered variant of its foldable phones, even in regions where its own Exynos chips have traditionally been used. Instead, all Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 models sold worldwide will be equipped with Qualcomm’s latest and most powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip.

Factors Behind the Decision

Several factors are believed to have influenced Samsung’s decision. First and foremost, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is expected to deliver superior performance and power efficiency compared to Samsung’s in-house Exynos 2400 chip. This could translate to a smoother user experience, longer battery life, and better overall performance for the foldable devices.

Additionally, using a single chip across all markets simplifies Samsung’s supply chain and production process, potentially leading to cost savings. The company can also leverage its strong relationship with Qualcomm to ensure a steady supply of the high-demand Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip.

Exynos’ Absence: A Missed Opportunity?

While the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is undoubtedly a top-tier processor, some tech enthusiasts may lament the absence of an Exynos-powered option. Samsung’s Exynos chips have historically offered unique features and capabilities, and some users may prefer the performance characteristics of Exynos over Snapdragon.

However, Samsung’s decision to go all-in on Snapdragon for its foldable phones suggests that the company is prioritizing performance, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness over offering a wider range of chip options.

What to Expect from the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6

With the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 at the helm, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 are poised to be powerhouses in the foldable smartphone market. Users can expect top-of-the-line performance, smooth multitasking, stunning visuals, and impressive camera capabilities.

The foldable form factor itself continues to be a major draw for consumers seeking a unique and versatile mobile experience. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to offer a tablet-like experience when unfolded, while the Z Flip 6 will likely appeal to those who prefer a compact and pocketable device.

Samsung’s decision to exclusively use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip in its foldable phones marks a significant shift in its chip strategy. It remains to be seen how this decision will impact the performance and reception of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, but it’s clear that Samsung is betting big on Qualcomm’s technology to power its next generation of foldable devices.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Sovan Mandal

With a keen editorial eye and a passion for technology, Sovan plays a crucial role in shaping the content at PC-Tablet. His expertise ensures that every article meets the highest standards of quality, relevance, and accuracy, making him an indispensable member of our editorial team. Sovan’s dedication and attention to detail have greatly contributed to the consistency and excellence of our content, reinforcing our commitment to delivering the best to our readers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Follow Us on Social Media

Recommended Video