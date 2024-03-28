Schneider Electric, NVIDIA Team Up for New AI Data Center Designs

Schneider Electric and NVIDIA partner to create optimized AI data center designs. New solutions focus on performance, energy efficiency, and AI innovation.

Schneider Electric, a global specialist in energy management and automation, today announced a collaboration with NVIDIA to optimize data center infrastructure and support advancements in edge artificial intelligence (AI) and digital twin technologies.The first publicly available AI data center reference designs will result from this collaboration. These designs will help redefine AI deployment and operations within data center ecosystems.

Key Highlights

Collaboration aims to optimize data center infrastructure for AI workloads.

New reference designs offer frameworks for efficient AI integration.

Focus on performance, scalability, and energy efficiency.

The surge in AI applications across industries places significant demands on computing resources. Data centers are evolving rapidly to accommodate these power-hungry systems while maintaining energy efficiency and operational stability.

“By combining our expertise in data center solutions with NVIDIA’s leadership in AI technologies, we’re helping organizations overcome data center infrastructure limitations and unlock the full potential of AI,” said Pankaj Sharma, Executive Vice President, Secure Power Division & Data Center Business, Schneider Electric.

Cutting-Edge Designs

Schneider Electric will initially provide data center designs tailored for NVIDIA accelerated computing clusters. These designs are built for data processing, engineering simulation, electronic design automation, computer-aided drug design, and generative AI applications. Special emphasis will be placed on high-power distribution, liquid cooling systems, and controls for reliable operations with extreme-density clusters.

These reference designs will support efficient integration of new AI solutions, optimize performance, prioritize scalability, and focus on sustainability. Data center operators, engineers, and business leaders can leverage these designs for both upgrades to existing facilities and the development of new, AI-optimized data centers.

“Through our collaboration with Schneider Electric, we’re providing AI data center reference designs using next-generation NVIDIA accelerated computing technologies,” said Ian Buck, Vice President of Hyperscale and HPC at NVIDIA. “This provides organizations with the necessary infrastructure to tap into the potential of AI, driving innovation and digital transformation across industries.”

Future Roadmap

Schneider Electric subsidiary AVEVA will connect its digital twin platform to NVIDIA Omniverse. This integration will enable improved collaboration, accelerate the design of complex systems, and reduce time-to-market.

“NVIDIA technologies enhance AVEVA’s capabilities in creating a realistic and immersive collaboration experience underpinned by the rich data and capabilities of the AVEVA intelligent digital twin,” said Caspar Herzberg, CEO of AVEVA. ” …This merging of digital intelligence and real-world outcomes has the potential to transform how industries can operate more safely, more efficiently and more sustainably.”