Samsung Expands Its A-Series in India with Galaxy A35 and A55 Starting at ₹30,999

Samsung has officially introduced the Galaxy A35 5G and Galaxy A55 5G to the Indian market, marking a significant update to its popular A-series lineup. The launch has sparked interest with its combination of high-end features and competitive pricing, aimed at providing users with a premium smartphone experience without breaking the bank.

Key Highlights:

Launch Date and Pricing : The Galaxy A35 5G starts at ₹30,999, while the Galaxy A55 5G is priced at ₹39,999. Both models are set to go on sale from March 14, 2024, across multiple platforms including Amazon India, Samsung Shop, and other retail channels.

: The Galaxy A35 5G starts at ₹30,999, while the Galaxy A55 5G is priced at ₹39,999. Both models are set to go on sale from March 14, 2024, across multiple platforms including Amazon India, Samsung Shop, and other retail channels. Design and Display : Both smartphones boast a 6.6-inch AMOLED display, featuring a high refresh rate of 120Hz and Gorilla Glass Victus protection, catering to users seeking both durability and an immersive viewing experience.

: Both smartphones boast a 6.6-inch AMOLED display, featuring a high refresh rate of 120Hz and Gorilla Glass Victus protection, catering to users seeking both durability and an immersive viewing experience. Camera Capabilities : The Galaxy A55 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup including a 50MP primary sensor, complemented by a 12MP ultra-wide and a 5MP macro sensor. The Galaxy A35 5G also features a triple rear camera setup but with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. Both devices are designed to deliver superior photography and videography experiences.

: The Galaxy A55 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup including a 50MP primary sensor, complemented by a 12MP ultra-wide and a 5MP macro sensor. The Galaxy A35 5G also features a triple rear camera setup but with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. Both devices are designed to deliver superior photography and videography experiences. Performance and Storage : Powered by Exynos processors, the Galaxy A55 5G and A35 5G promise smooth performance with up to 12GB RAM options. They offer ample storage capacities, available in 128GB and 256GB variants, catering to varying user needs for storage space.

: Powered by Exynos processors, the Galaxy A55 5G and A35 5G promise smooth performance with up to 12GB RAM options. They offer ample storage capacities, available in 128GB and 256GB variants, catering to varying user needs for storage space. Battery Life and Charging : Both models are equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, supporting 25W fast charging to ensure users stay connected throughout the day without frequent recharges.

: Both models are equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, supporting 25W fast charging to ensure users stay connected throughout the day without frequent recharges. Operating System and Updates : Running on Android 14, Samsung guarantees four major OS updates and five years of security patches, underlining its commitment to long-term device support.

: Running on Android 14, Samsung guarantees four major OS updates and five years of security patches, underlining its commitment to long-term device support. Additional Features: The smartphones are IP67 rated for dust and water resistance and include in-display fingerprint scanners for enhanced security.

Samsung’s strategic pricing and the inclusion of advanced features in the Galaxy A35 5G and Galaxy A55 5G underscore its intent to cater to a wide range of consumers, from tech enthusiasts to everyday users looking for reliable performance and quality photography in a mid-range smartphone.

The 120Hz AMOLED displays on both models are tailored for users seeking fluid and vibrant visuals. With Full HD+ resolution, Vision Booster, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, these devices are not only capable of delivering excellent image quality but also ensure the display’s resilience against scratches and drops.

At the heart of these devices are Exynos processors, with the Galaxy A55 5G powered by an Exynos 1480 and the Galaxy A35 5G by an Exynos 1380. These chipsets are designed to offer a balanced performance, catering to everyday tasks and moderate gaming. The inclusion of up to 12GB RAM in the Galaxy A55 5G highlights Samsung’s commitment to providing smooth multitasking capabilities.

The introduction of the Galaxy A35 5G and Galaxy A55 5G in India reflects Samsung’s ongoing efforts to innovate and provide value to its customers. By balancing price with performance and features, Samsung is poised to strengthen its position in the competitive Indian smartphone market.